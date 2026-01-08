Ideal Nutrition Celebrates Grand Opening of Its Lake Nona Location
Lake Nona, FL, January 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ideal Nutrition will celebrate the grand opening of its Lake Nona storefront on Wednesday, January 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 12:30 p.m. in partnership with the East Orlando Chamber of Commerce.
Located at 12958 Sunstone Ave, Suite 104, Orlando, FL 32832, the Lake Nona store officially opened in November and has already begun serving the community with freshly prepared, chef-crafted meals designed to make healthy eating convenient and accessible.
To thank the community for its support, Ideal Nutrition will offer special discounts on all products all day at the Lake Nona location, along with a meal raffle, a DJ, special guests and local vendors during the event.
The Lake Nona location is a franchise-owned storefront, representing continued growth within Ideal Nutrition’s expanding franchise network across Florida.
“The Lake Nona community has already shown us incredible support since opening in November, and this grand opening is our way of celebrating that momentum,” said Wolfgang Brunet, CEO of Ideal Nutrition. “We’re proud to officially plant roots in the Orlando area and continue expanding access to convenient, nutritious meals.”
“We’re grateful for the support we’ve received so far and are excited to officially celebrate this opening with our neighbors,” said Franchise Owners Carlos Pereira and Miguel Sosa. “Lake Nona is an incredible community, and we’re proud to bring Ideal Nutrition’s convenient, nutritious meals to the area.”
Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Time: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Ribbon Cutting: 12:30 p.m.
Location: 12958 Sunstone Ave, Suite 104, Orlando, FL 32832
Located at 12958 Sunstone Ave, Suite 104, Orlando, FL 32832, the Lake Nona store officially opened in November and has already begun serving the community with freshly prepared, chef-crafted meals designed to make healthy eating convenient and accessible.
To thank the community for its support, Ideal Nutrition will offer special discounts on all products all day at the Lake Nona location, along with a meal raffle, a DJ, special guests and local vendors during the event.
The Lake Nona location is a franchise-owned storefront, representing continued growth within Ideal Nutrition’s expanding franchise network across Florida.
“The Lake Nona community has already shown us incredible support since opening in November, and this grand opening is our way of celebrating that momentum,” said Wolfgang Brunet, CEO of Ideal Nutrition. “We’re proud to officially plant roots in the Orlando area and continue expanding access to convenient, nutritious meals.”
“We’re grateful for the support we’ve received so far and are excited to officially celebrate this opening with our neighbors,” said Franchise Owners Carlos Pereira and Miguel Sosa. “Lake Nona is an incredible community, and we’re proud to bring Ideal Nutrition’s convenient, nutritious meals to the area.”
Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Time: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Ribbon Cutting: 12:30 p.m.
Location: 12958 Sunstone Ave, Suite 104, Orlando, FL 32832
Contact
Ideal NutritionContact
Charles Kelley
561-523-2339
idealnutritionnow.com
Charles Kelley
561-523-2339
idealnutritionnow.com
Categories