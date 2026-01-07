P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Names Kristen M. Soltis as a Woman of the Month for December 2025
Hillsborough, NJ, January 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kristen M. Soltis of Hillsborough, New Jersey, has been named a Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized).
About Kristen M. Soltis
Kristen M. Soltis is a licensed barber at American Male in Lebanon, NJ, bringing expertise and compassion to clients throughout Hillsborough, New Jersey and surrounding areas. She skillfully provides hair cutting, hot towel shaves, mini facials, massages, and is recognized for her sensory safe certification, making her especially adept in serving adults and children with special needs. Soltis accommodates all ages and hair types, offering her services in the comfort of clients’ homes and ensuring an inclusive, accessible experience for individuals with autism and other sensitivities.
Her professional career includes appearances at NY Fashion Week, SM Global Catwalk 2024, and La Crème Fashion Show 2024, along with advanced education such as Dermatologica classes in New York. Soltis has demonstrated technical excellence in competitions like the Level 3 Fades & Blades Barber Competition at IBS in March 2025 and the Lady Crop Top Competition at CT Barber Expo Mohegan Sun. In addition, she holds an animal control officer license in New Jersey and has worked as a vet tech.
Kristen graduated from Innovate Salon Academy and aims to earn 300 additional hours for her cosmetology license, aspiring to become a teacher and mentor others in her industry. She is deeply committed to ongoing education and professional development, always seeking to learn and grow to better serve her clients and community.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women from various walks of life and career stages. For nearly a decade, the organization has provided a platform for women to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Through its website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events, P.O.W.E.R. showcases members’ achievements and offers opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access the nomination form for consideration. For further information visit www.powerwoe.com.
