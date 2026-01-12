Randy Schneck’s New Book, "40 Days of Thoughts and Praise," is a Poignant and Compelling Collection of Poems Designed to Uplift Readers and Connect Them with the Lord
Stockton, CA, January 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Randy Schneck, who was born in Reno, Nevada, and has been writing poetry from a young age, has completed his most recent book, “40 Days of Thoughts and Praise”: a stirring series of poems and ruminations that aims to help readers reflect and open their hearts and minds to the Lord.
Schneck writes, “My goal in writing this book was not only to entertain your mind but hopefully to also touch your heart, stir your spirit, and perhaps even connect with you personally. Thank you for taking the time to read my thoughts and dreams.”
Published by Fulton Books, Randy Schneck’s book will captivate readers from all walks of life as they journey through this powerful and thought-provoking collection straight from the author's soul. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “40 Days of Thoughts and Praise” is a must-read for poetry fans, offering something new with every turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “40 Days of Thoughts and Praise” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Schneck writes, “My goal in writing this book was not only to entertain your mind but hopefully to also touch your heart, stir your spirit, and perhaps even connect with you personally. Thank you for taking the time to read my thoughts and dreams.”
Published by Fulton Books, Randy Schneck’s book will captivate readers from all walks of life as they journey through this powerful and thought-provoking collection straight from the author's soul. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “40 Days of Thoughts and Praise” is a must-read for poetry fans, offering something new with every turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “40 Days of Thoughts and Praise” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories