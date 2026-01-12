Harland R. Huntoon’s New Book, "RELEVANT: the Bible is It Still?" is a Thought-Provoking and Compelling Read That Explores the Modern Significance of the Bible
San Antonio, TX, January 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Harland R. Huntoon, a veteran of the US Air Force who left full-time preaching to work in the financial services industry, has completed his most recent book “RELEVANT: The Bible Is It Still?”: a fascinating look at whether or not the Bible is still a pertinent text for those seeking to lead with faith in modern society.
“This book has been on my mind for several years now,” writes Huntoon. “These last decades, not just in America but worldwide, have brought a virtual downhill river of blatant evil and corruption in every segment of human society! God’s Word about civil and social principles and behavior seems to have no place in common affairs. This age of digital and mass media production has inserted what the Bible calls evil into virtually every segment of our world, but (yes, beloved, there is a but!) when a rainbow appears, some will know what it means. When the wind blows, the sun shines, and we wake up another morning, some of us will know the meaning! God is far from dead. God was patient before the flood and the rainbow. He is still patient today, but never doubt this one fact, like that flood: God will not be mocked again this time forever either (2 Pet. 3)!”
Published by Fulton Books, Harland R. Huntoon’s book will emphasize the vital importance of God’s Holy Word especially in the modern era, exploring how the Bible’s resounding messages and teachings are just as pertinent and present as when first written.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “RELEVANT: The Bible Is It Still?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
