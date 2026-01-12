Author E. L. Zamudio’s New Book, "This is Love," is a Poignant Collection of Poems That Reflect Upon the Author’s Views on Love, Life, and the Human Condition

Recent release “This is Love” from Newman Springs Publishing author E. L. Zamudio is a stirring and heartfelt series of poems and ruminations that invite readers to follow along as the author reflects on his experiences and observations through prose. Deeply personal and thought-provoking, Zamudio offers an intimate look into his very soul with each poetic verse.