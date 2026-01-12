Author E. L. Zamudio’s New Book, "This is Love," is a Poignant Collection of Poems That Reflect Upon the Author’s Views on Love, Life, and the Human Condition
Recent release “This is Love” from Newman Springs Publishing author E. L. Zamudio is a stirring and heartfelt series of poems and ruminations that invite readers to follow along as the author reflects on his experiences and observations through prose. Deeply personal and thought-provoking, Zamudio offers an intimate look into his very soul with each poetic verse.
Bonita, CA, January 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- E. L. Zamudio has completed his new book, “This is Love”: a powerful and moving assortment of poems that invites readers to step into the author’s mind to discover his lived experiences that have shaped his world view.
In “This is Love,” author E. L. Zamudio crafts a personal and heartfelt series that offers readers the chance to discover the moments, people, and places that have left a deep imprint on his heart. Emotionally candid and honest, Zamudio weaves an unforgettable journey that reflects on the many forms that love can take, and how its many forms can leave a lasting impression on one’s soul.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, E. L. Zamudio’s enthralling series is a potent and uplifting collection that will resonate with readers from all walks of life, making it a must-read for fans of the poetry genre.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “This is Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
