Author Marc Birnbaum’s "J.F.K. COLD WAR ASSASSINATION" Reviews JFK in Congress in the 50's, the Presidential election in 1960, and Assassination, November 22, 1963
Recent release "J.F.K. COLD WAR ASSASSINATION" from Newman Springs Publishing author Marc Birnbaum is a compelling and thought-provoking look at President John F. Kennedy’s political career leading up to and throughout his presidency. From his contributions during the Cold War to the Cuban Missile Crisis, Birnbaum delves into Kennedy’s legacy beyond his assassination.
Northbrook, IL, January 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Marc Birnbaum has completed his new book, "J.F.K. COLD WAR ASSASSINATION": a riveting historical account that offers readers an overview of John F. Kennedy’s political career, mainly focusing on his experiences during the Cold War and his all-too-brief presidency.
“Decades after the assassination, as the public largely disbelieved many of the conclusions of the Warren Commission, Congress passed the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992, directing the assembly and release of secret files from the National Archives and Records Administration no later than twenty-five years after enactment, or October 26, 2017,” writes Birnbaum.
“As some of these documents became publicly available, my interest was drawn as I began to recall my emotions at the time of the assassination. One particular document was written on November 24, 1963, by J. Edgar Hoover, the Director of the FBI, two days after the assassination. It was a two-page memo to file, written within a few hours of Lee Harvey Oswald being shot by Jack Ruby in the garage of the Dallas Police Department and a week before the establishment of the Warren Commission. Referring to the investigation that would come, Hoover dictated, “The thing I am concerned about…is having something issued so we can convince the public that Oswald is the real assassin.” Birnbaum argues that this memo suggests Hoover was more concerned with shaping public perception than pursuing unanswered questions surrounding the assassination.
“Looking at some of that history, the writing began, and I wanted to know more about the world realities of the Cold War and JFK’s experiences and contributions with three terms in the House of Representatives from 1947 to 1953, United States Senator from 1953 to 1960, and President from 1961 to 1963. The book explores JFK and his contributions and confrontations through the Cold War, the defeat of Richard Nixon for President, the space race, the Bay of Pigs, summit meeting with Khrushchev in Vienna, the Berlin Wall construction, the Cuban Missile Crisis, Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, and the reassessment of Vietnam.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Marc Birnbaum’s engaging historical account is partly inspired by the author’s fascination with John F. Kennedy’s assassination, which occurred during the author’s sophomore year of high school and became a defining moment in his life. Through exploring President Kennedy’s contributions during his political career, Birnbaum invites readers to explore what could have been had his fateful assassination never occurred, and he was allowed to serve out the remainder of his term.
