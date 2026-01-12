Authors Diane D. Johnson, BS, MEd and Edward F. DeRoche, PhD’s New Book, "Your Character Education Tool Kit," Offers Expert Advice for Character Education Programs
Recent release "Your Character Education Tool Kit" from Newman Springs Publishing authors Diane D. Johnson, BS, MEd and Edward F. DeRoche, PhD is an enlightening handbook for educators to help them navigate character education initiatives and programs at their schools, offering years of professional experience to deliver a comprehensive curriculum for all.
San Diego, CA, January 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Diane D. Johnson, BS, MEd and Edward F. DeRoche, PhD, have completed their new book, "Your Character Education Tool Kit": a powerful resource that focuses on the assessment and evaluation of character education initiatives.
Edward F. DeRoche, MA, MS, PID, was an elementary and middle school teacher and principal, a public school board member, a professor, a program evaluator, a teacher trainer, and a former dean of education at the University of San Diego. He is the director of the Character Education Resource Center. He has co-authored eight books and more than fifty journal articles. He is a recipient of several awards, including the Sanford N. McDonald Award for Lifetime Achievement in Character Education, the University of San Diego's School of Education's Outstanding Administrator of the Year Award, and the San Diego Union-Tribune's Educator of the Year Award.
Diane D. Johnson, BS (K-8), MA, has been teaching elementary and middle school in Connecticut for thirty-one years. She has been involved with the Best Training Mentor Program, Maritime Magnet Program, and Anti-Bullying Harassment Committee. She was also involved in Connecticut's character education efforts and community service programs. As an adjunct professor at Southern Connecticut State University where she co-taught two graduate classes focused on character education and multiple intelligences.
“This toolkit includes ideas, suggestions, and examples of ways to assess character education programs and initiatives using inventories, questionnaires, surveys, focus groups, scales, and checklists,” write the authors. “Assessing character education efforts is a school-site responsibility and will reflect the ‘personality’ of the people in a school. Schools differ in leadership, students, location, personnel, size, resources, climate, programs, curricula, facilities, and parent and community support and involvement.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Diane D. Johnson, BS, MEd and Edward F. DeRoche, PhD’s interactive guide will help educators better understand how character education can help benefit their students when applied in the right way, making this the ultimate resource for teachers looking to make an impact on their students beyond the classroom.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Your Character Education Tool Kit" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
