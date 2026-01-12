Author Ferd Wagner’s New Book, "Politically Correct Revisionism," is a Critical Critique of Contemporary Culture and Advancements from a Christian Theological Perspective
Recent release “Politically Correct Revisionism: Self-Righteous Artificial Intelligence: Unleashing the Unrestrained” from Covenant Books author Ferd Wagner is a compelling read that critically examines advancements being made in contemporary culture, highlighting that the only truth society should be following stems from Christian theology and Scripture.
Sterling, VA, January 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ferd Wagner, a loving husband of fifty years, father, and grandfather, as well as a lifelong Christian, has completed his new book, “Politically Correct Revisionism: Self-Righteous Artificial Intelligence: Unleashing the Unrestrained”: a thought-provoking look at the current fracturing of truth in society, and how overwhelming trust in technological and scientific advancements over core Christian theology is driving a false narrative.
“Everything originating from a human perspective, belief, or viewpoint is always subject to human error and corruption,” shares Wagner. “That doesn't mean everything posited from an individual or institution is problematic, but half-truths and slanted data are rampant and often received by the general public as ‘truth and nothing but the truth.’ Without proper due diligence in any contemporary moral, political, legal, or religious issue, Trojan horses and Pandora's boxes are ingeniously camouflaged as aboveboard because they come from a political or moral group that creates and supports a particular slant popular with the ‘correct’ majority. When emotion and self-righteous indignation overrule reason and rational thinking, ethical and reasonable actions are replaced by vindictive individual and group hatred toward those who disagree.
“Core Christian theology, inspired and revealed through the Holy Spirit, is the only reliable and truthful representation of God's word and will. All political, legal, and moral ideologies come from self-righteous, self-serving, agenda-driven individuals and institutions. Human ‘correct’ is subject to vanity, distortion, and false representation of Gospel truth. The bottom line: if it is not from the Holy Spirit, corroborated by scripture, and if it isn't ‘Spirit correct,’ it is false!
“Every political party is biased. The degree it is off-center (scripturally correct) determines the degree it is filled with prejudice and corruption. The world seems to be progressing in health care, science, communication, and improving living conditions. But at what cost? The book makes the claim that despite two thousand years of Christian values, standards, and worldwide awareness, our culture is rejecting much of historically accepted standards and practices informed by Christian scripture and theology. Americans are increasingly embracing selfish, ‘us against Christians’ tug-of-wars through political, legal, and institutional orchestration of brainwashing, idolatrous propaganda!
A strong case can be made that our present reality is largely due to the corrupt influence of politically correct moral autonomy and revisionism.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ferd Wagner’s new book will captivate readers while opening their eyes to the truths of the current ideological schism taking place in America and around the world against Christian theology and values. Engaging and enlightening, “Politically Correct Revisionism” will leave readers spellbound as they discover how society can once more stand together, united in morals and theological truth.
Readers can purchase “Politically Correct Revisionism: Self-Righteous Artificial Intelligence: Unleashing the Unrestrained” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
