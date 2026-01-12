Author Ferd Wagner’s New Book, "Politically Correct Revisionism," is a Critical Critique of Contemporary Culture and Advancements from a Christian Theological Perspective

Recent release “Politically Correct Revisionism: Self-Righteous Artificial Intelligence: Unleashing the Unrestrained” from Covenant Books author Ferd Wagner is a compelling read that critically examines advancements being made in contemporary culture, highlighting that the only truth society should be following stems from Christian theology and Scripture.