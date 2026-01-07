David H. Luding Named Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Biography of the Year for 2026
LaVista, NE, January 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- David H. Luding, a recognized leader in the world of human resources consulting, has been chosen as Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Biography of the Year for 2026. This honor, which is only given to one member each year, was awarded to Luding for two consecutive years. One of the organization’s highest honors, it commemorates Luding’s lasting impact on workforce management and organizational consulting at both national and international levels.
About David H. Luding
For more than three decades, Luding’s name has been synonymous with deep expertise in human resource information systems. As president of DHLuding Consulting Inc., he has partnered with organizations across industries on everything from employee scheduling to compensation design. His hands-on leadership style and eye for detail have been instrumental in guiding more than 200 HR technology projects around the globe. Colleagues and clients alike point to his ability to translate complex HR systems — including PeopleSoft, Kronos, Ceridian, and ABRA — into practical improvements for real workplaces.
Luding’s career began in the United States Air Force, where he served as an intelligence specialist, an experience he credits with shaping his problem-solving mindset. After earning a Bachelor of Science from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, he went on to pursue certifications including HRIP (IHRIM) and Oracle Certified Expert – PeopleSoft Human Resources 9 Consultant, deepening his technical command of the HR field.
A longtime contributor to the broader HR community, Luding is active in professional associations such as SHRM, IHRIM, APA, and PMI. He continues to mentor the next generation of HR leaders, offering training and support to teams navigating new workforce technologies.
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide has previously recognized Luding as a Professional of the Year and as an Influential Business Professional, but Biography of the Year is a rare recognition of sustained achievement and exceptional service. This award is not simply a reflection of Luding’s technical knowledge, but also his dedication to people and the organizations they power.
Outside the office, David enjoys long walks, hunting for treasures at estate sales, and relaxing with a good movie.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
