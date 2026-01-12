Author Terry Watson’s New Book, "Growing Pains the Giraffe," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Giraffe Who Learns That His Growing Pains Are Actually a Blessing

Recent release “Growing Pains the Giraffe” from Covenant Books author Terry Watson is a captivating story that centers around a young giraffe who awakens one morning feeling stiff and sore. With the help of his parents, he soon learns that the pains he feels mean that one day he will grow up big and strong, all while learning new things.