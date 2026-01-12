Author Terry Watson’s New Book, "Growing Pains the Giraffe," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Giraffe Who Learns That His Growing Pains Are Actually a Blessing
Recent release “Growing Pains the Giraffe” from Covenant Books author Terry Watson is a captivating story that centers around a young giraffe who awakens one morning feeling stiff and sore. With the help of his parents, he soon learns that the pains he feels mean that one day he will grow up big and strong, all while learning new things.
New Waterford, OH, January 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Terry Watson, a loving husband and grandfather who enjoys spending his time fishing and making up stories, has completed his new book, “Growing Pains the Giraffe”: a delightful story that follows a giraffe’s journey to learn new things from his parents, like what his growing pains mean.
Watson writes, “‘Growing Pains the Giraffe’ will learn a lot in his life! Come join him as his mama and papa answer his many questions and help him to grow not only tall but also wise.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Terry Watson’s new book will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on this heartfelt story all about growing up and learning important lessons from one’s elders. With colorful artwork to help bring “Growing Pains the Giraffe” to life, Watson’s adorable story is sure to resonate with readers of all ages, making it a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “Growing Pains the Giraffe” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
