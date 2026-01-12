Author Ginger Hurst, MSFT and Illustrator Rhonda Beckett, MSE’s New Book, “Kindness Is Best,” Follows Two Friends Who Use Kindness to Overcome Bullying
Recent release “Kindness Is Best: A story about being kind even when others are not” from Covenant Books author Ginger Hurst, MSFT and illustrator Rhonda Beckett, MSE is a charming tale that centers around two friends named Oslo and Noel, who must find a way to overcome the bullying they face on the school bus through remembering the importance of kindness.
Newton, KS, January 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ginger Hurst, MSFT and illustrator Rhonda Beckett, MSE have completed their new book, “Kindness Is Best: A story about being kind even when others are not”: a heartfelt story that follows two children named Oslo and Noel who must remember an important lesson about kindness after experiencing bullying on the school bus because of their names.
Author Ginger Hurst has always been drawn to creativity, from painting to crafting, and has spent her life supporting others. Whether through her work in marriage and family therapy or as a hospitality liaison comforting those in crisis, she is always ready to help. A long time volunteer with New Jerusalem Missions, she remains dedicated to serving her community. Currently, Ginger and her husband, John, reside in Kansas with their beloved dog, Baxter.
Illustrator Rhonda Beckett is a retired teacher living in Tucson, Arizona, with many years of experience teaching in the public school system. She has dedicated much of her time to volunteering with New Jerusalem Missions, using her passion for teaching and the arts to serve her community. She is especially passionate about inspiring children to love reading, and her dedication and creativity shine through in this book, bringing the story to life.
Hurst begins her tale, “Oslo knew his name was special. He knew it, his mother knew it, but the kids on the bus did not know it. You see, Oslo was learning that having a different name was not going to be easy.
“Oslo’s mom started talking to him when he was just a tiny baby snuggled in her tummy. ‘Oslo,’ she would say, ‘someday you are going to do great things, and always remember kindness is best!’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ginger Hurst, MSFT’s new book is partly inspired by the author’s deep concern about the issue of bullying, as well as her desire to make a difference in the world by reminding young readers that kindness is always best in any situation. With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Rhonda Beckett, “Kindness Is Best” is sure to delight readers of all ages, while serving as a valuable tool for parents and educators alike to help foster kindness and acceptance in all areas of life.
Readers can purchase “Kindness Is Best: A story about being kind even when others are not” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
