Author Ginger Hurst, MSFT and Illustrator Rhonda Beckett, MSE’s New Book, “Kindness Is Best,” Follows Two Friends Who Use Kindness to Overcome Bullying

Recent release “Kindness Is Best: A story about being kind even when others are not” from Covenant Books author Ginger Hurst, MSFT and illustrator Rhonda Beckett, MSE is a charming tale that centers around two friends named Oslo and Noel, who must find a way to overcome the bullying they face on the school bus through remembering the importance of kindness.