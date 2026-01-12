Author J. F. Harness’s New Book, "Testament," is a Compelling Sci-Fi Novel That Follows a Young Man Who Unlocks Special Abilities to Become the Next Evolution of Mankind
Recent release “Testament” from Page Publishing author J. F. Harness is a thrilling tale that centers around Jesse, a young man who discovers that his strange dreams are actually memories of past lives, leading to him developing special abilities that he will use to advance the next step of evolution and fight back against mankind’s sins as a modern day Messiah.
Sun City West, AZ, January 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- J. F. Harness, a retired semiconductor design engineer and computer hardware research scientist living in the Phoenix, Arizona, area, has completed his new book, “Testament”: a riveting series that follows a young teen who uses his string of past lives to become a modern day Messiah to right the wrongs of humanity.
“What if… We are all the product of a defunded, canceled extraterrestrial bioengineering experiment?” writes Harness. “Every few hundred years, junk DNA unwinds, and a new messiah is born—a Da Vinci, Mozart, Tesla, Einstein, Mohammed, Hawking, Galileo, Jesus…”
“Each reincarnation of the New Messiah develops ancestral memories at puberty.”
“A current-day messiah grows up in rural America, witnessing hatred, jealousy, racism, poverty, homophobia, greed, corruption, antisemitism, and lust for power in all its forms.”
“This time around, the New Messiah doesn’t like what he sees and is pissed!”
“‘Testament’ is the story of young Jesse, orphaned at birth, who grows up as a foster care child in rural Missouri during the ’60s and ’70s. When the impoverished boy turns thirteen, strange dreams plague his sleeping hours. He experiences indentured servitude in the foster care system as child labor on a pig farm, racism, antisemitism, alcoholism, poverty, bigotry, organized religion, and all the sins that a small God-fearing Ozark community can provide. Realizing his dreams were memories of past lives, he begins to develop special abilities as he undergoes the self-transformation from caterpillar to butterfly—the combined wisdom and life experience of a thousand reincarnations—and the unwinding of so-called junk DNA, producing the next step in hominid evolution, Homo novus!”
Published by Page Publishing, J. F. Harness’s enthralling tale is inspired by the author’s lifelong appreciation for authors such as Stephen King, Ray Bradbury, Michael Crichton, and J. R. R. Tolkien, and promises to keep the pages turning as readers as left spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Testament” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
