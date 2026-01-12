Author J. F. Harness’s New Book, "Testament," is a Compelling Sci-Fi Novel That Follows a Young Man Who Unlocks Special Abilities to Become the Next Evolution of Mankind

Recent release “Testament” from Page Publishing author J. F. Harness is a thrilling tale that centers around Jesse, a young man who discovers that his strange dreams are actually memories of past lives, leading to him developing special abilities that he will use to advance the next step of evolution and fight back against mankind’s sins as a modern day Messiah.