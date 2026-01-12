Author Dr. Sophia Isaac’s New Book, "Straddled Between Two Cultures: A Personal Journey," is a Stirring Memoir Exploring the Challenges of Living a Dual Cultural Identity
Recent release “Straddled Between Two Cultures: A Personal Journey” from Page Publishing author Dr. Sophia Isaac is a thought-provoking account that explores the author’s own personal struggles growing up in America and her experiences of living with two cultural identities. Deeply personal and heartfelt, Dr. Isaac’s story is not singular, but echoed in the lives of countless individuals navigating dual cultural identities.
Youngtown, AZ, January 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Sophia Isaac, a scholar, educator, and advocate for cultural understanding, has completed her new book, “Straddled Between Two Cultures: A poignant and compelling work that brings together personal and shared narratives to explore the experiences of navigating dual cultural identities while building a life in America.
Dr. Sophia Isaac is an immigrant from Iran, having arrived in the United States with her parents and two siblings prior to the Iranian Revolution. Raised in a Christian household, she was immersed in both her family’s cultural heritage and the diverse traditions of her new home. After raising her children, she returned to academia, earning her doctoral degree. During the course of her dissertation research, Dr. Isaac discovered a profound passion for understanding the psychological processes individuals experience while navigating the complexities of living between cultures. Her work delves into how people from diverse ethnic backgrounds learn to reconcile their identities and thrive in a multicultural environment.
“Have you ever wondered what it feels like to live between two worlds—one grounded in the traditions of a homeland, the other swept up in the fast-paced rhythm of American life?” asks Dr. Isaac. “For countless immigrants, this balance is not a choice but a necessity. Many have journeyed from war-torn countries, where fear was constant and safety uncertain, arriving on U.S. soil with little more than papers in hand, hope in their hearts, and the fragile dream of a new beginning.
“Each day becomes an act of resilience—switching between languages, adapting to shifting expectations, and carrying two identities within a single soul. They work tirelessly, set aside personal dreams, and hold fast to the belief that their children will inherit opportunities they never had. Yet even as they plant new roots in unfamiliar soil, the memory of their homeland continues to call.
“This book invites you into those journeys—stories of sacrifice, strength, and quiet triumphs that define life in the space between two worlds.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Sophia Isaac’s engaging account will resonate with those who have lived the unique experience of living with two identities, while shedding light on the topic for those seeking to better understand what it means to live between two cultural worlds.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Straddled Between Two Cultures: A Personal Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
