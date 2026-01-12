Author Dr. Sophia Isaac’s New Book, "Straddled Between Two Cultures: A Personal Journey," is a Stirring Memoir Exploring the Challenges of Living a Dual Cultural Identity

Recent release “Straddled Between Two Cultures: A Personal Journey” from Page Publishing author Dr. Sophia Isaac is a thought-provoking account that explores the author’s own personal struggles growing up in America and her experiences of living with two cultural identities. Deeply personal and heartfelt, Dr. Isaac’s story is not singular, but echoed in the lives of countless individuals navigating dual cultural identities.