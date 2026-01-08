Unsolicited Press Announces the Publication of "The Box of Torrone," by John J. Trause
Portland, OR, January 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Unsolicited Press is pleased to announce the publication of The Box of Torrone, a new poetry collection by John J. Trause, available January 6, 2026.
The Box of Torrone is an experimental yet accessible collection built from a single intimate artifact: a box of Italian nougat gifted to the author by his beloved Italian aunt. From this starting point, Trause constructs a meticulously structured poetic journey through six Italian cities—Naples, Rome, Pisa, Florence, Venice, and Milan—each paired with a distinct flavor of torrone.
Blending sensory experience with geography, cinema, and memory, the collection moves fluidly across time and place. The book opens with a three-part suite, In the Box of Torrone, charting a northward journey through Italy while also venturing into other landscapes, including Mexico, Los Angeles, New Jersey, and popular culture. Throughout, taste becomes a meaning-making device, transforming flavor into history and memory into motion.
Formally innovative without being obscure, The Box of Torrone will appeal to readers of contemporary and experimental poetry, as well as those interested in place-based writing, food as cultural memory, and cross-disciplinary literary work. In an era marked by speed and distraction, the collection offers a slower, immersive reading experience grounded in pleasure and human connection.
The Box of Torrone is available through Unsolicited Press and select independent retailers.
For review copies, interviews, or additional information, please contact Unsolicited Press.
S.R. Stewart
619-354-8005
www.unsolicitedpress.com
