eSIMo Launches All-in-One Mobile Solution Combining eSIM Plans, Second Numbers, and International Calls
eSIMo introduces a unified mobile platform that lets travelers, business professionals, and digital nomads manage eSIM data, second phone numbers, and international calls in one app.
Miami, FL, January 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- eSIMo today announced the launch of its expanded mobile connectivity platform, bringing together eSIM data plans, second phone numbers, and international calling into a single, easy-to-use solution. Designed for travelers, business professionals, and digital nomads, the new service eliminates the need for multiple apps, SIM cards, or roaming plans.
With global travel and remote work continuing to grow, users increasingly need flexible, affordable, and reliable communication tools. eSIMo’s platform allows customers to activate eSIM data plans in multiple countries, add a second phone number for personal or business use, and make international calls at competitive rates — all from one centralized app.
The Second Number feature enables users to keep their personal number private while managing business calls, online registrations, or international contacts. International calling is integrated directly into the platform, allowing users to stay in touch without relying on traditional carriers or expensive roaming fees.
Combined with eSIM data plans covering a wide range of destinations, eSIMo offers a complete mobile communication setup for users on the move.
eSIMo’s solution is built to support modern travel and remote work lifestyles, helping users stay connected across borders while maintaining control over costs and communication channels. The platform supports instant activation, flexible plans, and a seamless user experience without physical SIM cards.
By consolidating essential mobile services into one app, eSIMo aims to simplify global connectivity for individuals and businesses that operate internationally. The new offering positions eSIMo as a comprehensive connectivity provider for today’s mobile, location-independent users.
