5-Star Plumbing LLC Continues to Provide Trusted Plumbing Services Across Sacramento County for Over a Decade
5-Star Plumbing LLC is a licensed plumbing contractor serving Sacramento County, California. With over 11 years of experience, the company provides comprehensive residential and commercial plumbing services, including emergency repairs, sewer line work, water heater installation, and advanced diagnostic services. The company is committed to delivering reliable, professional service with transparent pricing and customer satisfaction as top priorities.
Sacramento, CA, January 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- 5-Star Plumbing LLC, a fully licensed plumbing contractor (License #1038276) serving Sacramento County, celebrates over 8 years of delivering reliable plumbing solutions to residential and commercial customers throughout the region.
Company Background
Founded with a commitment to exceptional service and customer satisfaction, 5-Star Plumbing has established itself as a trusted name in the Sacramento area plumbing industry. Based in North Highlands, the company has built its reputation on technical expertise, transparent pricing, and round-the-clock availability for emergencies.
Comprehensive Plumbing Services
5-Star Plumbing offers a full range of professional plumbing services designed to address both routine maintenance and urgent repair needs:
Emergency Plumbing Services: Available 24/7 for burst pipes, severe leaks, and critical plumbing failures
Sewer Line Repair & Replacement: Expert diagnosis and repair of sewer line issues using modern techniques
Leak Detection: Advanced technology to locate hidden leaks before they cause significant damage
Water Heater Services: Installation, repair, and replacement of traditional and tankless water heaters
Hydro Jetting: High-pressure cleaning to remove stubborn clogs and buildup in drain lines
Sewer Camera Inspection: Video inspection technology for accurate diagnosis of underground pipe conditions
Drain Cleaning: Professional solutions for slow drains and complete blockages
Pipe Repair & Replacement: Working with quality materials including PEX and copper piping.
Service Area
5-Star Plumbing serves communities throughout Sacramento County, including Sacramento, Roseville, Elk Grove, Citrus Heights, Carmichael, Arden-Arcade, Fair Oaks, and surrounding areas. This extensive coverage ensures fast response times for emergency calls and convenient scheduling for planned services.
Customer Satisfaction & Reviews
The company maintains a strong reputation for customer satisfaction, reflected in consistently high ratings on Google reviews. Customers frequently praise 5-Star Plumbing for professional service, clear communication, fair pricing, and skilled workmanship. The volume of positive feedback demonstrates the company's commitment to quality service delivery across all types of plumbing projects.
Commitment to Excellence
"Our success over the past 11 years comes from treating every customer's home like our own," says the 5-Star Plumbing team. "Whether it's a routine repair or a complex sewer line replacement, we bring the same level of professionalism and attention to detail to every job."
The company's licensed technicians undergo continuous training to stay current with evolving plumbing technologies, building codes, and best practices in the industry.
Contact
5 star plumbing LLCContact
Oleg Belodedov
+1 (916) 796-1233
5-starplumbing.com
