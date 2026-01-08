5-Star Plumbing LLC Continues to Provide Trusted Plumbing Services Across Sacramento County for Over a Decade

5-Star Plumbing LLC is a licensed plumbing contractor serving Sacramento County, California. With over 11 years of experience, the company provides comprehensive residential and commercial plumbing services, including emergency repairs, sewer line work, water heater installation, and advanced diagnostic services. The company is committed to delivering reliable, professional service with transparent pricing and customer satisfaction as top priorities.