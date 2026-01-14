Larry Miller’s Newly Released "Times of the Gentiles" is a Detailed Biblical Timeline and Historical Analysis of Judah’s Exile and Jerusalem’s Destruction
“Times of the Gentiles” from Christian Faith Publishing author Larry Miller offers readers a thorough, Scripture-based examination of the events surrounding Judah’s conquest, the destruction and rebuilding of Jerusalem, and prophetic timelines, providing clarity on complex biblical history in a clear and accessible format.
Florence, AL, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Times of the Gentiles”: a comprehensive exploration of biblical history and prophecy. “Times of the Gentiles” is the creation of published author, Larry Miller, a versatile professional with a diverse career spanning electronics, medical imaging, music, and biblical research. After graduating from Muscle Shoals Technical Institute, he worked as a broadcast and telecommunication engineer before spending 24 years as a field service engineer in the medical imaging industry, installing and servicing MRI, CT, ultrasound, and other systems for companies such as GE, Toshiba, and Hitachi. During this time, he also developed and patented a computer-based medicine organizer (US Patent 4626105).
Following a layoff in 2007, Miller earned a bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems, magna cum laude, from the University of North Alabama in 2010. He rekindled his lifelong passion for music, teaching guitar, mandolin, and ukulele at local music schools and privately for over twelve years. Unsatisfied with existing teaching materials, he authored copyrighted beginner method books, including Making Sense of the Guitar, Making Sense of the Mandolin, Making Sense of the Ukulele, and Fundamentals of Chords Work Sheets. He also served as a music director at local churches and contributed biblical articles for study purposes.
Miller’s interest in biblical history led him to research the destruction of Jerusalem, culminating in Times of the Gentiles. In this work, he created a detailed timeline based on Scripture, harmonizing dates and events with verified historical records, providing a clear, quantitative account of Judah’s exile and Jerusalem’s destruction.
Larry Miller shares, “God has laid out a clear timeline of events that answers all these questions.
What is the Time of the Gentiles? Is this a measurable time?
When was Judah conquered by the Gentiles?
What are the seventy years about?
When were Jerusalem and the temple destroyed?
When was the temple rebuilt? When was Jerusalem rebuilt?
What happened in the year 1948 of biblical importance?
What did God, through Daniel, predict about in the year 1948?
What did God, through Daniel, predict about in the year Jesus was crucified?
What did Jesus tell us about the end-times and the time Jerusalem was to be “trampled on by the Gentiles until the Times of the Gentiles are fulfilled”?
What is the biblically recorded order of these events?
“So for 390 days you will bear the sin of the people of Israel” (Ezekiel 4:5b). “Bear the sin of the people of Judah. I have assigned you 40 days, a day for each year” (Ezekiel 4:6b). When were these years?
Why did God, through Daniel, use the phrase “seven weeks and threescore and two weeks” instead of simply “sixty-nine weeks” in Daniel 9:25–26a?
In what amazing way has God revealed these events to our generation?
The answers to these questions and the timeline of these events “does not need scholarly gymnastics to explain, God has made it simple enough that even sinners and fishermen can understand.””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larry Miller’s new book provides a clear, Scripture-based guide to understanding Judah’s exile, Jerusalem’s destruction, and the fulfillment of biblical prophecy.
Consumers can purchase “Times of the Gentiles” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Times of the Gentiles”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
