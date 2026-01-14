Humbly Mark’s Newly Released "God’s Game" is a Bold and Spiritually Charged Exploration of Faith and the Unseen Forces Shaping Human Existence

“God’s Game: A Guidepost To His Universe” from Christian Faith Publishing author Humbly Mark is an intense and thought-provoking work that invites readers to understand the spiritual world, recognize the reality of unseen influences, and deepen their relationship with God through knowledge, faith, and humility. With a unique blend of instruction, testimony, and exhortation, the author seeks to awaken readers to the spiritual truths that govern life.