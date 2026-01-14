Humbly Mark’s Newly Released "God’s Game" is a Bold and Spiritually Charged Exploration of Faith and the Unseen Forces Shaping Human Existence
“God’s Game: A Guidepost To His Universe” from Christian Faith Publishing author Humbly Mark is an intense and thought-provoking work that invites readers to understand the spiritual world, recognize the reality of unseen influences, and deepen their relationship with God through knowledge, faith, and humility. With a unique blend of instruction, testimony, and exhortation, the author seeks to awaken readers to the spiritual truths that govern life.
New York, NY, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Game: A Guidepost To His Universe”: a compelling and deeply reflective spiritual guide that challenges readers to rethink their understanding of the world, the supernatural, and their walk with God. “God’s Game: A Guidepost To His Universe” is the creation of published author, Humbly Mark.
Humbly Mark shares, “Wake up world and all you scientist.
There is a spiritual world.
Did you know that spirits are in control of the world?
Did you know that emotions are spirits?
Did you know that you can control who are?
Did you know that you can reject spirits?
And if you accept them,
They become a part of you?
There is a spiritual world that many are afraid to understand,
Or they just don’t want to know.
But the fact still remains,
There is a spiritual world.
God made it.
He also made the rules,
That governs not only our physical world,
But the spiritual world as well.
Read John 4:23–24
The hour is now.
We need to come to our Father,
And worship Him in spirit.
In spirit meaning,
We must learn about the spiritual world,
To really be able to worship in spirit.
Learning what spirits are,
And how they work,
And how to recognize them,
And how to reject or accept them.
You can get rid of anger,
And learn how to get rid of jealousy and pride.
We need to start realizing in the scientific community,
And the world,
That the spiritual world is real.
And we start taking the spiritual world seriously.
We deal with spirits every day of our lives.
We interact with them,
And create them every day.
We battle with them every day.
The spiritual world is real,
And it’s time we acknowledge it,
And learn more about it.
This book will open your eyes,
To the real spiritual world.
And hopefully, science can finally embrace
That the spiritual world
Is real.
This book,
Is a guidepost
To God,
And His
Spiritual kingdom.
That points to Jesus,
And reading God’s Holy Bible,
Giving God all the glory
Forever and ever.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Humbly Mark’s new book encourages readers to step into a deeper awareness of the spiritual realm and understand their place in God’s design. Through vivid explanations, biblical foundations, discussions of spiritual identity, and insights into the “rules” governing spiritual life, the author offers practical and heartfelt guidance for pursuing truth, holiness, and a stronger walk with Jesus. The work emphasizes humility, the power of belief, the reality of spiritual battle, and the importance of God’s Word as the ultimate source of truth.
Consumers can purchase "God's Game: A Guidepost To His Universe" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "God's Game: A Guidepost To His Universe", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
