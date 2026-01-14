Gail Gillis Post’s New Book, “The Journey in Between: A Memoir A life transformed in a ‘Cinderella-like’ fashion,” is a Powerful Tale of Resilience and Starting Over
Argyle, TX, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Gail Gillis Post, a retired professional living in the Dallas–Fort Worth area, has released her deeply personal memoir, 'The Journey in Between: A Memoir — A Life Transformed in a Cinderella-Like Fashion." It is a candid, deeply human memoir about what happened to a woman after the fairy tale fell apart—and how she learned to navigate the emotional landscape after her divorce.
The Journey in Between traces Post’s life through the unraveling of a long and painful marriage marked by alcoholism, emotional abuse, and betrayal in the end at the hands of a cheater. What begins as a story of endurance becomes one of awakening—a woman slowly realizing that survival is not the same as living.
“Follow the journey of a woman who fought to keep her family together while losing herself in the process,” writes Post. “A woman who learned to live again and learned that love should not cost you your dignity.”
“That woman was me.”
Raised in a blue-collar town, shaped by a strong work ethic, Gail Gillis Post believed commitment would lead to security. By the time the truths in her marriage fully surfaced, she was isolated from her support system after relocating for her husband’s career.
“After the divorce, I was responsible for rebuilding not only my own life, but also for a stable and healthy home for my two spirited young sons. As I navigated life as a single mom and the unfamiliar terrain of modern dating, I rediscovered parts of myself long buried beneath survival mode.”
What unfolds is not a fairy tale rescue, but something far more authentic: an awakening that evolved into a reclamation of self-worth and joy. Through humor, vulnerability, and unfiltered honesty, Post recounts the missteps, surprises, and small victories that led her from heartbreak to a happily ever after life of her choosing.
The Journey in Between is for anyone who has ever stayed too long, started over too late, or wondered if it was still possible to rewrite their story.
Published by Fulton Books, The Journey in Between invites readers into a richly textured memoir filled with moments of laughter, maternal wisdom, romantic misadventures, and quiet reckonings. At its heart, it is a story about learning to trust oneself again—and discovering that love, when it finally arrives, feels nothing like captivity.
Readers interested in this inspiring and heartfelt memoir can purchase The Journey in Between: A Memoir — A Life Transformed in a Cinderella-Like Fashion at bookstores everywhere, or online through Amazon, Apple iTunes store, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
