Author Darryl Sykes’s New Book, "You’re the Boss, Now Act Like It!" Provides Readers with the Tools They Need to Run Their Life and Health Like a Business

Recent release “You’re The Boss, Now Act Like It!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Darryl Sykes is an invigorating self-help guide that offers readers a practical approach to personal growth by managing their lives just like a successful company. With the author’s tips and advice, readers will learn the right way to hire, fire, and empower managers within themselves to achieve their goals.