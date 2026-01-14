Author Darryl Sykes’s New Book, "You’re the Boss, Now Act Like It!" Provides Readers with the Tools They Need to Run Their Life and Health Like a Business
Recent release “You’re The Boss, Now Act Like It!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Darryl Sykes is an invigorating self-help guide that offers readers a practical approach to personal growth by managing their lives just like a successful company. With the author’s tips and advice, readers will learn the right way to hire, fire, and empower managers within themselves to achieve their goals.
Macomb, MI, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Darryl Sykes has completed his new book, “You’re The Boss, Now Act Like It!”: an enlightening guide that challenges readers to reframe their mindset and view their health and overall wellbeing like a company that they are the boss of and have the ability to control.
“Has anyone ever told you to mind your own business? We normally don’t think of ourselves as a business when it comes to our health and happiness. But in reality, we have the ability to run our bodies much like a company,” writes Sykes. “Companies normally have departments that are run by managers. Your life is filled with departments, and all you’re missing are the right managers to take control. In this book, you will learn a different way of viewing how you can control your health and happiness. You will be shown tips on how to manage every aspect of your life by hiring and firing managers. You will learn how to eliminate obstacles by firing managers that block your path to happiness and hiring managers that help you meet your goals. It’s just a new way of looking at taking control of your life. So if you really want to take control, all you have to do is become the boss.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Darryl Sykes’s empowering manual will offer actionable steps that will allow readers to overcome any barrier they may be facing and take control to build a life that truly aligns with their goals and happiness. Perfect for readers of all backgrounds seeking motivation and clarity in their life’s journey, “You’re The Boss, Now Act Like It!” is sure to resonate with anyone ready to step into the role of leadership of their own life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “You’re The Boss, Now Act Like It!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Has anyone ever told you to mind your own business? We normally don’t think of ourselves as a business when it comes to our health and happiness. But in reality, we have the ability to run our bodies much like a company,” writes Sykes. “Companies normally have departments that are run by managers. Your life is filled with departments, and all you’re missing are the right managers to take control. In this book, you will learn a different way of viewing how you can control your health and happiness. You will be shown tips on how to manage every aspect of your life by hiring and firing managers. You will learn how to eliminate obstacles by firing managers that block your path to happiness and hiring managers that help you meet your goals. It’s just a new way of looking at taking control of your life. So if you really want to take control, all you have to do is become the boss.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Darryl Sykes’s empowering manual will offer actionable steps that will allow readers to overcome any barrier they may be facing and take control to build a life that truly aligns with their goals and happiness. Perfect for readers of all backgrounds seeking motivation and clarity in their life’s journey, “You’re The Boss, Now Act Like It!” is sure to resonate with anyone ready to step into the role of leadership of their own life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “You’re The Boss, Now Act Like It!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories