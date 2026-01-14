Author Leann Newsom’s New Book, "Choices: Before. Now. Beyond." Explores Biblical Figures and the Impactful Choices They Made in Accordance with God’s Plan for Them

Recent release “Choices: Before. Now. Beyond.” from Covenant Books author LeAnn Newsom highlights the full impact that choices can have every single day, and the importance of making mindful decisions in life. Drawing comparisons to Biblical figures who were forced to make important choices, Newsom aims to encourage readers to develop a new perspective on the choices they make every day.