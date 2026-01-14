Author Leann Newsom’s New Book, "Choices: Before. Now. Beyond." Explores Biblical Figures and the Impactful Choices They Made in Accordance with God’s Plan for Them
Recent release “Choices: Before. Now. Beyond.” from Covenant Books author LeAnn Newsom highlights the full impact that choices can have every single day, and the importance of making mindful decisions in life. Drawing comparisons to Biblical figures who were forced to make important choices, Newsom aims to encourage readers to develop a new perspective on the choices they make every day.
Hazel Green, AL, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- LeAnn Newsom, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as an author, speaker, first-generation farmer, and a lifelong student and lover of God’s Word, has completed her new book, “Choices: Before. Now. Beyond.”: a fascinating self-help guide that encourages readers to make conscious and mindful choices that have an eternal impact on their lives, as God intended.
“Were you aware various studies show the average adult makes over thirty-three thousand total decisions/choices in a day,” writes Newsom. “These include what you eat, what you wear, what you say, and how you say it. Think how much work that is right there. Let’s suppose you sleep seven hours a day (new moms excluded), then roughly you’re making two thousand decisions/choices per hour. That comes out to one decision every two seconds. Whew! Tired already? With statistics like this, you can understand the necessity of reviewing every decision.
“A choice is simply what you decide to do or not to do every moment of every day. Your belief system plays into this with your moral values being a guiding factor for your decisions. It is the lens you look through for outcome. Every choice you make leads to a consequence whether good or bad. When you put this truth together with the fact that you have a limited amount of time, you gain a new perspective on how you spend your time.
“If that alone was all the information given, I believe it would point you to the necessity of making the most out of your day, which requires making wise choices with your time. Are you? Do you think before acting? Do you ask God to help you stay in his will throughout the day? Do you pray against the lure of distraction? Or do you just barely survive the days? Barely surviving, or just getting by, was never God’s plan for you. Your life was meant to make an eternal impact. However, for this to occur, you must make the choice to slow down and make choices wisely, looking through the lenses of eternity and not what feels good now. The choice to exit the highway of distractions, detours, and empty delays to the two-lane road where the drive is slow enough to see the opportunities around you. This is where you will find God’s purpose, peace, contentment, and fulfillment.
“Are you ready to look at your choices as what they are? The attraction and lure of the things of our hearts are attached too. A determination of the will is required to make the choices needed that brings God the most glory and puts our wants aside. Compromise and casual Christianity have become common, and you were meant for more than that!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, LeAnn Newsom’s new book will dig through the choices made by God’s people, allowing readers to learn from both their mistakes and triumphs. Illuminating and thought-provoking, “Choices: Before. Now. Beyond.” will help readers to discover that one’s every choice may have greater ramifications than they once thought.
Readers can purchase “Choices: Before. Now. Beyond.” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Were you aware various studies show the average adult makes over thirty-three thousand total decisions/choices in a day,” writes Newsom. “These include what you eat, what you wear, what you say, and how you say it. Think how much work that is right there. Let’s suppose you sleep seven hours a day (new moms excluded), then roughly you’re making two thousand decisions/choices per hour. That comes out to one decision every two seconds. Whew! Tired already? With statistics like this, you can understand the necessity of reviewing every decision.
“A choice is simply what you decide to do or not to do every moment of every day. Your belief system plays into this with your moral values being a guiding factor for your decisions. It is the lens you look through for outcome. Every choice you make leads to a consequence whether good or bad. When you put this truth together with the fact that you have a limited amount of time, you gain a new perspective on how you spend your time.
“If that alone was all the information given, I believe it would point you to the necessity of making the most out of your day, which requires making wise choices with your time. Are you? Do you think before acting? Do you ask God to help you stay in his will throughout the day? Do you pray against the lure of distraction? Or do you just barely survive the days? Barely surviving, or just getting by, was never God’s plan for you. Your life was meant to make an eternal impact. However, for this to occur, you must make the choice to slow down and make choices wisely, looking through the lenses of eternity and not what feels good now. The choice to exit the highway of distractions, detours, and empty delays to the two-lane road where the drive is slow enough to see the opportunities around you. This is where you will find God’s purpose, peace, contentment, and fulfillment.
“Are you ready to look at your choices as what they are? The attraction and lure of the things of our hearts are attached too. A determination of the will is required to make the choices needed that brings God the most glory and puts our wants aside. Compromise and casual Christianity have become common, and you were meant for more than that!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, LeAnn Newsom’s new book will dig through the choices made by God’s people, allowing readers to learn from both their mistakes and triumphs. Illuminating and thought-provoking, “Choices: Before. Now. Beyond.” will help readers to discover that one’s every choice may have greater ramifications than they once thought.
Readers can purchase “Choices: Before. Now. Beyond.” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories