Author Susan Boyan, L.M.F.T.’s New Book, “Transforming Coparent Conflict: Through Scripture and Psychology,” Explores How to Navigate Coparenting with an Ex-Spouse
Recent release “Transforming Coparent Conflict: Through Scripture and Psychology” from Covenant Books author Susan Boyan, L.M.F.T. is an enlightening guide to help divorced parents learn how to better coparent, leading with faith and understanding instead of the more common feelings of anger and resentment post-divorce adults often hold.
Atlanta, GA, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Susan Boyan, L.M.F.T., a licensed marriage and family therapist and founder of Family Solutions and The Cooperative Parenting Institute in Atlanta, Georgia, has completed her new book, “Transforming Coparent Conflict: Through Scripture and Psychology”: a compelling guide to learning how to coparent more effectively with one’s ex-spouse through letting go of the anger to embrace a more peaceful method.
With over forty years of clinical work with children and families, author Susan Boyan found herself specializing in the area of conflicted divorce and the impact on children. She has coauthored several books entitled “Cooperative Parenting and Divorce” (revised as “Cooperative Coparenting through Separation and Divorce”), “Crossroads of Parenting & Divorce,” “The Parenting Coordination Reference Manual,” and “The Coparent Communication Handbook.” Boyan has been training mental health and family law professionals internationally since 1997, and is currently providing online parenting coordination training for professionals.
The author shares, “Unfortunately, many post-divorce adults remain angry, blaming, bitter and unforgiving. Some choose to remain stuck in this destructive pattern for years. In order to renew your mind, stop blaming and begin focusing on your own responsibilities and what you yourself can do differently.
“In this book, you will find ideas to help transform yourself from a frustrated coparent to a peaceful coparent who is aligned with your faith. With practice and hard work, you mature into a more loving, forgiving, and patient coparent. You will be challenged to honestly assess yourself, recognize your ego and pride, and take ownership for your contribution to the conflict.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Susan Boyan, L.M.F.T.’s new book will help readers transform their thinking, their assumptions, and their reactions and defuse conflict while improving one’s self-control, developing one’s patience, and no longer wasting time trying to change anyone but themself. Through sharing this work, Boyan aims to help readers become self-aware and engage God in the process of coparenting in order for them to become the person and parent God truly wants them to be.
Readers can purchase “Transforming Coparent Conflict: Through Scripture and Psychology” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
