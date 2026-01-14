Author Susan Boyan, L.M.F.T.’s New Book, “Transforming Coparent Conflict: Through Scripture and Psychology,” Explores How to Navigate Coparenting with an Ex-Spouse

Recent release “Transforming Coparent Conflict: Through Scripture and Psychology” from Covenant Books author Susan Boyan, L.M.F.T. is an enlightening guide to help divorced parents learn how to better coparent, leading with faith and understanding instead of the more common feelings of anger and resentment post-divorce adults often hold.