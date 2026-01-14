Author Lynn Holmquist Holden’s New Book, "Discovering the Wonders of Ancient Egypt," is a Stunning Series of Three Tales Set Against the Mystic Backdrop of Ancient Egypt
Recent release “Discovering the Wonders of Ancient Egypt” from Page Publishing author Lynn Holmquist Holden, with the assistance of Liza Maria Tuato'o, is a compelling assortment of three stories that take readers on a riveting journey back in time, exploring the incredible culture and secrets of the Ancient Egyptians.
New York, NY, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lynn Holmquist Holden, with the assistance of Liza Maria Tuato'o, has completed their new book, “Discovering the Wonders of Ancient Egypt”: a fascinating exploration of Ancient Egyptian culture and tradition in the form of three fables entitled “The Riddle of The Sphinx & Pyramids,” “For Love of The Great Goddess,” and “The Sacred Mountain.”
Author Lynn Holmquist Holden is a retired university professor, museum Curator, and educational researcher. He began his adult professional work as an Egyptologist creating Educational Programmes for Museums and later worked on interdisciplinary multimedia projects. The author is originally from Rhode Island and now lives in American Samoa.
Describing his three short stories, Professor Holden shares, “‘The Riddle of The Sphinx & Pyramids…’
“Follow the Adventures of a young Apprentice and AlKemist as he discovers the secrets of the ultimate Mystical Arts… and unlocks the meaning of his own personal Destiny.
“Explore the secret Hieroglyphic-keys which reveal the Magikal Power and Spirit (AlKemy) which inspired the ancient People to create and build the Great Pyramids.
“‘For Love of The Great Goddess…’
“Explore the Magik of the Great Library of Alexandria and discover the Mystery and Meaning of the Faith of the legendary Queen Kleopatra… and how it was inspired by the Spirit of the Greatest Goddess of the Ancient World…
“Piece together the hidden secrets of perhaps the most important Spiritual Cult of the ancient Near Eastern World, and travel through and visit the most important Temples of the Two-Lands.
“‘The Sacred Mountain…’
“Discover the Inspiration and Creativity behind the greatest City and Culture beyond Egypt in Africa… and the amazing Kings and Queens who unfolded a truly extraordinary History that would impact and inspire much of the Future Culture of this very remarkable People.
“It is a personal Story about the experiences of a curious Youth who learns how to decipher the ‘Hieroglyphs’ of the Story of his own Hopes and Fate.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lynn Holmquist Holden’s enthralling tales express and reflect the multi-dimensional connections and relationships between the many layers and levels of human and nature, human and experience, and human and culture. Drawing from the author’s extensive background in Egyptology, “Discovering the Wonders of Ancient Egypt” is sure to spark a passion for the Ancient World in readers from all walks of life.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Discovering the Wonders of Ancient Egypt” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
