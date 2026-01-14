Author James A. Dillon’s New Book “Secondary Search” is a Compelling Tale That Follows FDNY Captain Nolan Daly as He Fights Accusations That Threaten His Job and Pension

Recent release “Secondary Search” from Page Publishing author James A. Dillon is a poignant novel that centers around FDNY Captain Nolan Daly, who finds himself in hot water with the EEO while facing accusations of discrimination. Refusing to accept these accusations lying down, Daly fights back against those looking to take him down, risking it all to protect his pension, job, and reputation.