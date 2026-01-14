Author James A. Dillon’s New Book “Secondary Search” is a Compelling Tale That Follows FDNY Captain Nolan Daly as He Fights Accusations That Threaten His Job and Pension
Recent release “Secondary Search” from Page Publishing author James A. Dillon is a poignant novel that centers around FDNY Captain Nolan Daly, who finds himself in hot water with the EEO while facing accusations of discrimination. Refusing to accept these accusations lying down, Daly fights back against those looking to take him down, risking it all to protect his pension, job, and reputation.
Southport, NC, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- James A. Dillon, who retired as a lieutenant after a thirty-year career in the FDNY, has completed his new book, “Secondary Search”: a riveting tale that follows an FDNY captain who must protect his reputation and his job after accusations of discrimination are made against him.
“FDNY Captain Nolan Daly was in trouble with the good folks at EEO. Again,” writes Dillon. “He could have attended the annual class, sat still, kept his mouth shut for two hours and gone home. But he was tired of being told how to think. Daly wasn’t racist, sexist, homophobic or any of the other labels they threw at him. It always amazed him that the people who preached acceptance, inclusion and diversity were only talking about those who agreed with them. If your opinion differed from theirs, you were not only wrong, but were downright evil and had some sort of sick agenda.
“As a decorated captain with thirty years on the job, Daly was a high-profile guy; if they could take him down a peg, it would go a long way toward keeping others in line. With a new member transferring into Engine 312, Daly saw that they were coming after him, but he’d had enough. Now he would be on the record as he encouraged the members to analyze the facts and come to their own conclusions. Stop accepting the evasive language and outright lies and get to the truth. He didn’t care if they agreed with him, he simply wanted them to think for themselves.”
Published by Page Publishing, James A. Dillon’s enthralling tale will leave readers spellbound as they follow Captain Daly’s mission to protect himself, taking on the establishment to fight back against those who would shut him down for having an opinion and speaking his mind.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Secondary Search” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
