Peachtree Rehab Expands Services to Include Physical Therapy Across Metro Atlanta
Peachtree Rehab has expanded its services to include physical therapy across multiple Metro Atlanta locations. By combining chiropractic care and physical therapy, the practice now offers more comprehensive, personalized in-home treatment focused on clinical excellence and compassionate care for patients throughout the region.
Atlanta, GA, January 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Peachtree Rehab is proud to announce the expansion of its services to now include physical therapy, further strengthening its commitment to comprehensive, patient-centered care throughout Metro Atlanta.
This new offering is now available in multiple locations, including:
Cobb County
Clayton County
DeKalb County
Douglas County
Gwinnett County
Fulton County
Fayette County
With the addition of physical therapy, Peachtree Rehab continues to deliver a seamless care experience—combining chiropractic care and rehabilitative therapy to support recovery, mobility, and long-term wellness. Patients can now experience the difference of personalized, in-home care that blends clinical excellence with compassion.
“Our goal has always been to meet patients where they are—both clinically and personally,” said Andrew Sokol, CEO of NORBU Health. “By adding physical therapy, we’re able to offer more complete treatment plans while maintaining the high standard of care our patients and referring partners expect.”
About Peachtree Rehab
Peachtree Rehab is a leading provider of chiropractic and rehabilitative services in Georgia, known for its patient-first approach, personalized care plans, and commitment to helping individuals recover safely and effectively.
For more information about services or locations, visit the Peachtree Rehab website.
Contact
NORBU HealthContact
Lovely Rose Enad
(678) 456-5996
norbuhealth.crd.co/
