Saint Leo University Launches Lionova Institute
New division will expand Saint Leo’s impact in online education, healthcare and nursing — including direct-entry MSN (DEMSN) pathways — innovative doctoral programs, international partnerships, and workforce-aligned learning.
St. Leo, FL, January 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Saint Leo University announced today the launch of the Lionova Institute, a new division focused on faith-anchored, technology-enabled education, and the appointment of a nationally recognized leadership team to guide its development and growth.
Effective January 5, 2026, Norm Allgood, Art Monger, Jamie Kravcak, and Emily Vance — the executive team that helped build Synergis Education into one of the nation’s most respected innovators in healthcare education and online program development — have joined Saint Leo University to lead the Lionova Institute.
The appointments represent a significant investment in the future of Catholic higher education, bringing together leaders known for scaling high-quality online programs, pioneering direct-entry nursing education (DEMSN), launching innovative doctoral programs, driving data-informed enrollment growth, and integrating AI responsibly into academic and operational models.
Saint Leo University enters this new chapter with a long history of innovation. In 1998, the university established its Center for Online Learning — one of the earliest such initiatives among private, nonprofit institutions — positioning Saint Leo as a national benchmark for accessible, high-quality online education.
“This represents an extraordinary opportunity for Saint Leo University,” said Dr. Jim Burkee, president of Saint Leo University. “The Lionova Institute builds on our mission and our history of innovation.”
“We’ve spent years helping universities scale high-quality healthcare education, particularly direct-entry nursing pathways, while also launching innovative doctoral programs,” said Norm Allgood, CEO and dean of the Lionova Institute. “Lionova allows Saint Leo to lead in these areas — meeting workforce needs while staying true to its Catholic and Benedictine identity.”
The launch of the Lionova Institute builds upon the legacy of Dr. Arthur F. Kirk Jr., who served as president of Saint Leo University from 1997 to 2015 and is widely regarded as a pioneer in nonprofit online education.
The Lionova Institute will focus on expanding Saint Leo’s impact through online education, healthcare and nursing pathways, international partnerships, military-aligned education, and workforce-connected learning models.
Caroline Jorgensen
352-588-7859
www.saintleo.edu/
