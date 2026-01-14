Author Adolph Hassenfeather’s New Book, "Charxeen," Follows the Love Affair Between an Earth Man and an Alien Girl in an Age of Interplanetary Transportation
Recent release “Charxeen” from Newman Springs Publishing author Adolph Hassenfeather is a stirring novel set in a time when travel between Earth and an alien planet is made possible through the invention of a radio wave transporter. With this technical marvel, a young boy from Earth will soon find himself involved in an interplanetary romance with an alien girl.
New York, NY, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Adolph Hassenfeather has completed his new book, “Charxeen”: a riveting story of an Earthling boy who finds himself in love with an alien girl after visiting a distant world through the use of a breakthrough technology that allows humans to teleport through radio waves.
“This is about a fourteen-year-old guy who has taken a little adventure from one planet to another,” writes Hassenfeather. “This is a story of a love affair between himself and a girl from that other planet—how they met and conquered the language barrier, the cultural differences, and other obstacles thrown up by technical glitches, their own sun, and politics. It is about two races of people who discover each other by accident. It doesn’t involve huge gleaming starships that can, only in one’s imagination, penetrate the speed of light but by the invention and development of the transporter. Radio waves can be tuned to hyper-luminescent frequencies, thus enabling the creation of the transporter. Just step through the door.
“However, with the excuse that there is a war happening and other economic and political reasons, politicians have to put little Berlin Walls in. If you cross international and interplanetary borders, you still have to go through customs and immigration.
“This is their story.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Adolph Hassenfeather’s enthralling tale is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, this emotionally compelling tale is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, keeping them eager for more right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Charxeen” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“This is about a fourteen-year-old guy who has taken a little adventure from one planet to another,” writes Hassenfeather. “This is a story of a love affair between himself and a girl from that other planet—how they met and conquered the language barrier, the cultural differences, and other obstacles thrown up by technical glitches, their own sun, and politics. It is about two races of people who discover each other by accident. It doesn’t involve huge gleaming starships that can, only in one’s imagination, penetrate the speed of light but by the invention and development of the transporter. Radio waves can be tuned to hyper-luminescent frequencies, thus enabling the creation of the transporter. Just step through the door.
“However, with the excuse that there is a war happening and other economic and political reasons, politicians have to put little Berlin Walls in. If you cross international and interplanetary borders, you still have to go through customs and immigration.
“This is their story.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Adolph Hassenfeather’s enthralling tale is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, this emotionally compelling tale is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, keeping them eager for more right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Charxeen” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories