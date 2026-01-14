Author Adolph Hassenfeather’s New Book, "Charxeen," Follows the Love Affair Between an Earth Man and an Alien Girl in an Age of Interplanetary Transportation

Recent release “Charxeen” from Newman Springs Publishing author Adolph Hassenfeather is a stirring novel set in a time when travel between Earth and an alien planet is made possible through the invention of a radio wave transporter. With this technical marvel, a young boy from Earth will soon find himself involved in an interplanetary romance with an alien girl.