"Organizing to Win," by Jimmy Tickey to Launch January 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Volunteer, campaign manager, and now elected official Jimmy Tickey will release his first book, Organizing to Win (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-196-4, 979-8-88797-200-8, 979-8-88797-186-5) on Thursday, January 29, 2026.
Hartford, CT, January 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jimmy Tickey’s Organizing to Win is a timely, practical, and empowering guide for anyone who wants to make a real difference in their community. In an era of growing cynicism and deepening inequality, this book reminds us that democracy thrives when citizens engage. Whether you’re frustrated with current leadership, feel disconnected from the political process, or simply want to add your voice to the conversation, Organizing to Win provides comprehensive strategy and step-by-step tactics to get involved, manage a campaign, run for office, and make life better for people.
With 20 years of experience at every level, from organizer to candidate and party leader, Tickey demystifies the path to public service with actionable guidance. Tickey offers advice on deciding the right level of office to pursue and determining what it will take to win that race. You’ll learn how to make your mark locally before you run, build name recognition, and lay the groundwork for a campaign.
From messaging and fundraising to voter contact and public speaking, Tickey covers the core pillars of political campaigning. He walks you through forming your committee, creating a finance plan, and recruiting volunteers to mobilize. Tickey’s advice on digital outreach, scheduling, and preparing for attacks will teach candidates, staff, and volunteers how to manage a campaign effectively.
At its heart, this book is a call to action for authentic people to step up. Political power isn’t just for the wealthy or well-connected; it’s for anyone ready to participate in making government work for all. More than a campaign how-to manual, Organizing to Win is a blueprint for building a healthier democracy with year round organizing — one engaged citizen at a time. Are you ready to meet the moment?
Get your copy of Organizing to Win at your favorite place to buy books (or directly from the author here: https://url-shortener.me/6S77).
Blending political strategy with public service, Jimmy Tickey is the Vice Chair of the Connecticut Democratic Party where he leads candidate and grassroots trainings. A volunteer, campaign manager, elected official, party leader, and staff member to government officials, Jimmy understands firsthand where politics meets policy: organizing.
First elected to local office at the age of 24 in the City of Shelton, where his electoral support broke records, Jimmy continues to be deeply involved in the Naugatuck Valley community, across the State of Connecticut, and through his service on the Democratic National Committee.
You can learn more about Jimmy and his work at www.OrganizingToWin.com.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 276 pages, 6" x 9”, hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$24.99 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-200-8
$39.99 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-196-4
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-201-5
With 20 years of experience at every level, from organizer to candidate and party leader, Tickey demystifies the path to public service with actionable guidance. Tickey offers advice on deciding the right level of office to pursue and determining what it will take to win that race. You’ll learn how to make your mark locally before you run, build name recognition, and lay the groundwork for a campaign.
From messaging and fundraising to voter contact and public speaking, Tickey covers the core pillars of political campaigning. He walks you through forming your committee, creating a finance plan, and recruiting volunteers to mobilize. Tickey’s advice on digital outreach, scheduling, and preparing for attacks will teach candidates, staff, and volunteers how to manage a campaign effectively.
At its heart, this book is a call to action for authentic people to step up. Political power isn’t just for the wealthy or well-connected; it’s for anyone ready to participate in making government work for all. More than a campaign how-to manual, Organizing to Win is a blueprint for building a healthier democracy with year round organizing — one engaged citizen at a time. Are you ready to meet the moment?
Get your copy of Organizing to Win at your favorite place to buy books (or directly from the author here: https://url-shortener.me/6S77).
Blending political strategy with public service, Jimmy Tickey is the Vice Chair of the Connecticut Democratic Party where he leads candidate and grassroots trainings. A volunteer, campaign manager, elected official, party leader, and staff member to government officials, Jimmy understands firsthand where politics meets policy: organizing.
First elected to local office at the age of 24 in the City of Shelton, where his electoral support broke records, Jimmy continues to be deeply involved in the Naugatuck Valley community, across the State of Connecticut, and through his service on the Democratic National Committee.
You can learn more about Jimmy and his work at www.OrganizingToWin.com.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 276 pages, 6" x 9”, hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$24.99 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-200-8
$39.99 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-196-4
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-201-5
Contact
Publish Your PurposeContact
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Categories