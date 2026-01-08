CapaBunga Launches Innovative Interlocking Trivets
Protect fragile kitchen counters and tables from heat with CapaBunga Interlocking Trivets. The innovative design allows you to create a custom size protective space on your countertops to fit any size of cookware. The beautiful design also serves as a functional table runner at the dinner table.
Windsor, CA, January 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- CapaBunga® Launches Their Interlocking Trivets™ - Protect, connect, serve in style.
CapaBunga® has launched the first of its kind, modular trivet system. This smart, modular trivet offers heat-resistant protection to safeguard counters and tables from hot pots, pans and dishes. Its unique interlocking design lets you connect multiple pieces to accommodate everything from small pots to roasting pans, cookie sheets and oversized cookware allowing flexible, customizable coverage. They can also be locked together in a linear fashion to work as a functional runner for a dining table.
“We are very excited about developing the only product of its kind after recently replacing our countertops with quartz that cannot withstand hot pots straight from the cooktop or oven. We now use four of the interlocking trivets which act as a flat, landing pad for items coming out of the oven. It is also easy to adapt two or three into a runner for use when entertaining or serving at the table,” said Máire Murphy, CapaBunga President. “They come in three classic colors, black, grey and orange and two Nordic nuanced green and blue colors.”
The patent pending trivets are conveniently sized at 6"L x 6"W x 0.375" and made from premium, non-slip Food-Grade silicone that’s flexible, long-lasting, easy to clean, and dishwasher safe.
CapaBunga was founded in 2011 to provide unique products invented by former winemakers informed by their long history in the food and wine industry. Based in the heart of California Wine Country, the company produces eleven distinct products that provide solutions to problems encountered in everyday cooking and entertaining.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Máire Murphy at 707-837-8880 or by email at maire@capabunga.com.
Contact: Máire Murphy
Telephone: 707-837-8880
E-mail: maire@capabunga.com
Website: www.capabunga.com
