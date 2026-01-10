Award-Winning Kitchen Textile Company Kay Dee Designs Celebrates 75 Years in Business While Launching New 2026 Everyday & Holiday Collections

Kay Dee Designs, an award-winning wholesale supplier of kitchen textiles, is celebrating its 75th year in business with the release of its 2026 everyday & holiday catalogs, showcasing patriotic designs honoring America’s upcoming 250th anniversary, eco-conscious towels and drying mats made from recycled plastic bottles, and Flowers Everywhere, a new animal-themed portrait series by artist Mia Charro.