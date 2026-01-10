Award-Winning Kitchen Textile Company Kay Dee Designs Celebrates 75 Years in Business While Launching New 2026 Everyday & Holiday Collections
Kay Dee Designs, an award-winning wholesale supplier of kitchen textiles, is celebrating its 75th year in business with the release of its 2026 everyday & holiday catalogs, showcasing patriotic designs honoring America’s upcoming 250th anniversary, eco-conscious towels and drying mats made from recycled plastic bottles, and Flowers Everywhere, a new animal-themed portrait series by artist Mia Charro.
Hope Valley, RI, January 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kay Dee Designs, an award-winning and widely recognized supplier of kitchen textiles, is proudly celebrating its 75th year in business, marking the milestone with the launch of its 2026 everyday & holiday catalogs with a robust lineup of new products. Notable highlights include an expansive assortment of patriotic designs celebrating America’s upcoming 250th anniversary, a growing category of eco-conscious towels and drying mats made from recycled plastic bottles, and Flowers Everywhere, a colorful new animal-themed series by Mia Charro, the newest artist partner to join Kay Dee Designs’ creative roster.
Founded in 1951 as a hand-printer of linen and calendar towels in rural Hope Valley, Rhode Island, Kay Dee Designs has grown from humble beginnings into one of the most trusted names in the kitchen textile industry, guided by a steadfast commitment to quality, design, newness, and customer relationships.
“Celebrating 75 years in business is a tremendous honor and a testament to the trust our customers place in us,” said Richard Rakauskas, President of Kay Dee Designs. “While the industry has evolved, our focus has remained the same—delivering an ever-changing product line of well-designed, high-quality kitchen textiles.
As part of its anniversary year, Kay Dee Designs will showcase its 2026 collections—and preview Fall/Holiday 2026 items—this January in its showrooms in Atlanta, Dallas, and Las Vegas.
After 75 years, Kay Dee Designs remains committed to earning the confidence and support of its customers—today, and for generations to come and knows their customers are the reason for the longevity.
Founded in 1951 as a hand-printer of linen and calendar towels in rural Hope Valley, Rhode Island, Kay Dee Designs has grown from humble beginnings into one of the most trusted names in the kitchen textile industry, guided by a steadfast commitment to quality, design, newness, and customer relationships.
“Celebrating 75 years in business is a tremendous honor and a testament to the trust our customers place in us,” said Richard Rakauskas, President of Kay Dee Designs. “While the industry has evolved, our focus has remained the same—delivering an ever-changing product line of well-designed, high-quality kitchen textiles.
As part of its anniversary year, Kay Dee Designs will showcase its 2026 collections—and preview Fall/Holiday 2026 items—this January in its showrooms in Atlanta, Dallas, and Las Vegas.
After 75 years, Kay Dee Designs remains committed to earning the confidence and support of its customers—today, and for generations to come and knows their customers are the reason for the longevity.
Contact
Kay Dee Designs, Inc.Contact
Kimberly Rakauskas
800-537-3433
kaydeedesigns.com
Kimberly Rakauskas
800-537-3433
kaydeedesigns.com
Categories