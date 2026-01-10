Charge Home Solutions Launches Nationwide Tesla EV Charger & Powerwall Installations with Free In-Home Estimates and No Hidden Fees
Charge Home Solutions announces a nationwide program for Tesla Wall Connector and Powerwall installations, offering certified installation, free in-home estimates, no phone quotes, and transparent pricing with no hidden fees. The program helps Tesla owners obtain home charging and battery backup solutions.
Memphis, TN, January 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As searches for Tesla EV charger installation and Tesla Powerwall purchase and installation surge nationwide, homeowners are demanding clarity, transparency, and real expertise. Charge Home Solutions announces an expanded national program dedicated to Tesla Wall Connector and Tesla Powerwall installations, built around one clear promise: free in-home estimates — not over the phone — with absolutely no hidden fees.
Why In-Home Estimates Matter for Tesla Installations
Installing a Tesla EV charger or Powerwall is not a one-size-fits-all project. Electrical capacity, panel type, distance, load calculations, and future expansion all affect pricing and safety. That’s why Charge Home Solutions does not give phone quotes. Instead, homeowners receive a free on-site evaluation, a licensed electrician at the home, a firm, upfront price before any work begins, and no surprise charges.
Tesla EV Charger Installation (Wall Connector)
Homeowners searching for Tesla EV charger installation choose Charge Home Solutions for Tesla Wall Connector installation, Level 2 home charging, indoor and outdoor garage setups, panel and breaker evaluations, and multi-Tesla household support. Every installation starts with a free in-home estimate, ensuring the charger is installed safely, at full performance, and fully code-compliant.
Tesla Powerwall Purchase & Installation
For homeowners looking to buy and install Tesla Powerwall, Charge Home Solutions provides a free on-site Powerwall readiness assessment, clear explanation of whole-home vs partial-home backup, electrical and load analysis performed in person, transparent pricing with no add-ons after approval, and professional installation and system commissioning. There are no phone guesses and no surprise upgrades added later.
No Hidden Fees — Ever
Charge Home Solutions’ pricing policy is simple: no surprise panel upgrade charges, no undisclosed permit or inspection fees, no last-minute “required” add-ons, and no bait-and-switch pricing. Everything is reviewed in person, documented clearly, and approved by the homeowner before work begins.
Serving Tesla Owners Nationwide
Charge Home Solutions operates in all 50 U.S. states, offering Tesla EV charger installation, Tesla Powerwall installation, electrical panel upgrades, and EV-ready and battery-ready home infrastructure. Every project begins with a free in-home estimate, never a phone quote.
Contact & Scheduling
Website: https://www.chargehomesolutions.com
Phone: (888) 995-6044
Email: info@chargehomesolutions.com
