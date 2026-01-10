Quick Receipt Software Adds Barcode Support and PDF Export, Reinforcing Its "No Monthly Fee" Value
Causeway Bay, Hong Kong S.A.R., January 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Evinco Solutions Limited is proud to announce the release of Quick Receipt Version 2.9.0, the latest update to its popular thermal printer software. Designed specifically for small businesses, retail shops, and pop-up stores, Quick Receipt continues to deliver enterprise-level features with a lifetime license model, avoiding the monthly subscription fees common in the industry.
The latest series of updates (v2.8.2 – v2.9.0) focuses on bridging the gap between physical thermal printing and digital business management.
Key Updates in Version 2.9.0:
- Barcode Integration for Faster Checkout: Users can now print Code39 and Code128 barcodes directly on receipts, invoices, and packing lists. This allows shop owners to scan printed documents for instant returns, order lookups, or logistics management, significantly speeding up counter operations.
- Digital Flexibility with PDF Export: While thermal printing is the software's core strength, the new PDF Export function allows merchants to generate digital copies of receipts and invoices instantly. This is ideal for emailing customers or maintaining digital archives alongside the software's existing automatic image-retention feature.
- Performance & Speed: The update introduces a faster reporting engine using optimized temporary file handling, along with smoother window resizing and improved background backup processes.
Empowering the Pop-Up Economy
"Quick Receipt has always been about simplicity and ownership," says the team at Evinco Solutions. "Whether you are running a pop-up store or a retail counter, you need software that works with your existing 58mm or 80mm thermal hardware without a recurring monthly bill. With the addition of Barcodes and PDF tools, we are giving our users the advanced features of a subscription POS system, but with the freedom of a one-time purchase."
Existing Powerful Features:
The new version builds upon Quick Receipt’s robust feature set, which includes:
- Cross-Platform Compatibility: Runs seamlessly on Windows 11/10 and macOS.
- Custom Design: Full control over logos, headers, footers, and flexible product columns.
- Multi-Company Management: Manage separate databases for different businesses from a single installation.
- Packing Slip Generation: One-click generation of packing slips for fulfillment.
Availability
Quick Receipt Version 2.9.0 is available now. The software offers a Free Trial with full functionality, allowing users to test all features before purchasing. The full version is available for a one-time payment of US$135, including a lifetime license.
For more information, visit: https://www.evinco-software.com/eng/quick-receipt-software-for-thermal-printer.php
About Evinco Solutions Limited
Established in 2004, Evinco Solutions Limited specializes in developing software that streamlines business operations. From invoicing to thermal printing solutions, Evinco provides reliable, cost-effective tools designed to help small businesses grow without the burden of complex overheads.
Contact
