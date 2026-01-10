WoMaster New Product Launch DP101-TX90 | Industrial 90W PoE Power Simplified
Introducing WoMaster DP101-TX90 Industrial Gigabit PoE Injector — designed for system integrators, automation builders and industrial solution providers. Deliver power & data over ONE Ethernet cable, up to 90W PoE++ (IEEE 802.3bt).
Barcelona, Spain, January 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- WoMaster, a leading provider of industrial IoT and networking solutions, today announces the launch of the DP101-TX90, a ruggedized Industrial 90W PoE (Power over Ethernet) Injector designed to meet the escalating power demands of modern industrial applications.
As Industrial IoT devices become more sophisticated, their power requirements have surpassed the limits of traditional PoE+ (30W) standards. The DP101-TX90 bridges this gap by supporting the latest IEEE 802.3bt standard, delivering up to 90 Watts of power to a single device. This capability is critical for powering power-hungry edge devices such as high-speed PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) IP cameras, long-range outdoor Wireless Access Points (including Wi-Fi 6/7), PoE lighting systems, and digital signage displays.
"The shift toward automation and smart city infrastructure requires more than just data connectivity; it requires reliable, high-capacity power delivery in harsh environments," said the Product Director at WoMaster. "The DP101-TX90 ensures that mission-critical devices receive stable high power without the complexity of installing separate electrical cabling in remote or difficult-to-reach locations."
Key Features of the DP101-TX90:
Massive Power Budget: Fully compliant with IEEE 802.3bt, delivering up to 90W output, while maintaining backward compatibility with IEEE 802.3af/at standards.
Industrial Rugged Design: Engineered for extreme conditions, supporting a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to 75°C.
Compact Form Factor: The DIN-rail mountable design allows for easy integration into space-constrained industrial control cabinets.
Gigabit Connectivity: Supports Gigabit Ethernet data transmission to ensure high-bandwidth applications (such as 4K video streaming) are not bottlenecked.
Reliable Protection: Built-in protection against over-current, over-voltage, and short circuits to safeguard industrial applications with UL certification.
The DP101-TX90 is available now through WoMaster’s global distribution network. It serves as an essential component for system integrators working in railway surveillance, intelligent traffic systems (ITS), and factory automation.
About WoMaster WoMaster Technologies is an international group with over 20 years of experience in the industrial market. We provide professional and innovative solutions for the IIoT, Industrial Ethernet, and Railway markets. Our products include Layer 3 switches, AIoT routers, and cloud management platforms, all designed to secure and simplify the industrial network.
Contact
Samantha Lin
886-2-55964238
www.womaster.eu
