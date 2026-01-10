Demand Spring Launches The AI Exchange
Monthly virtual roundtable will spur AI-driven peer learning, strategic insights, and innovation for marketing leaders.
Boston, MA, January 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Revenue Marketing consultancy Demand Spring has launched season two of The AI Exchange, a monthly virtual roundtable for marketing leaders.
Each month, CMOs, Growth Marketing leaders, and Marketing & Revenue Operations leaders will meet and exchange peer-to-peer knowledge on the evolving role of AI. Each session will examine a key AI-driven theme, integrating high-level strategy, emerging innovations, and practical applications to equip leaders for success in the AI era. No pitches, no hype – just real, practical insights from experts and peers in a truly open learning environment.
“AI is fundamentally changing what effective leadership looks like in 2026,” said Jonathan Milne, VP of AI Marketing Services at Demand Spring. “In these sessions we will look closely at and debate key AI-driven themes, and discuss high-level strategies and practical, real deployments.”
The monthly series will kick off on Wednesday, January 14 with, “From Hype to Impact: Building a Practical AI Roadmap for B2B Marketing.” In this session, participants will unpack what a practical AI roadmap looks like for modern B2B organizations — one that aligns to pipeline, customer experience, and operational efficiency, not just experiments.
Subsequent sessions over the year will focus on a variety of timely and relevant topics, including:
- February: AI Search is the New Homepage: Winning in the Age of Zero-Click
- March: Redesigning the Marketing Operating Model for an AI-Native Future
- April: The Human + AI Content Flywheel: When Every Employee is a Publisher
- May: AI and Revenue: Proving Impact to the C-Suite and the Board
- June: The Death of the MQL (Again): What Replaces it in an Agentic World
- July: Data Foundations for Marketing AI: Fixing the Plumbing
These complimentary sessions will not be recorded or rebroadcast, so marketing leaders can feel comfortable sharing with their peers the challenges, wins, and true impacts of AI in their organizations.
“AI is reshaping industries and challenging conventional approaches, and B2B marketing leaders need to take the lead in proactive transformation,” said Mark Emond, Founder and CEO of Demand Spring. “These roundtable sessions will give marketing leaders a platform to learn from each other, and to share how they are working to stay ahead of the curve and prepare their organizations to function effectively in an AI-first world.”
Registration is open to anyone interested. To register for our upcoming sessions, visit The AI Exchange.
About Demand Spring
For over 12 years, Demand Spring has partnered with some of the largest and fastest-growing B2B brands to elevate their marketing practices. Our approach blends leading-edge yet practical Revenue Marketing strategies with expertise in marketing technology, delivering measurable results. Now, as we enter the transformative AI era, Demand Spring is proud to help CMOs and their teams embrace innovation, drive optimization, and navigate the future of B2B marketing with confidence. At Demand Spring, we’re not just adapting to change—we’re leading the way forward.
