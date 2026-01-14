Author Joseph Jolly’s New Book, "Boo’s Special Day," is a Heartwarming Children’s Story About a Therapy Dog Named Boo Who Loves to Help Others
Recent release “Boo’s Special Day” from Page Publishing author Joseph Jolly is a delightful children’s story that introduces Boo, a therapy dog who loves special days. On this special day, a very sick little girl needs Boo’s help and the kind of love and support that only a very special dog can bring.
Birmingham, AL, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Jolly, a pediatrician, in practice for twenty-eight years, has completed his new book, “Boo’s Special Day”: a charming children’s story that follows Boo, the therapy dog, as he provides love and support to a sick little girl in a hospital.
Author Joseph Jolly lives with his wife, Rosie, their daughter, Robyn (who is a veterinarian), and fourteen dogs. He has been doing animal-assisted therapy with their Newfoundland dog, Boo, for several years, visiting local schools, hospitals, nursing homes, and participating in other community outreach programs.
Jolly writes, “Boo woke up early one morning, as soon as he saw the sun peeking around the blinds. He yawned and stretched and immediately began thumping his tail when he remembered what day it was. It was one of his “special” days. He knew that because his dad had made him take a bath the night before, then brushed him all over (Boo loved that part the most) and cleaned his ears and everything! That meant today was a special day.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joseph Jolly’s meaningful tale highlights the joy that can be found in helping others.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase “Boo’s Special Day” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
