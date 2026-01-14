Author Joseph Jolly’s New Book, "Boo’s Special Day," is a Heartwarming Children’s Story About a Therapy Dog Named Boo Who Loves to Help Others

Recent release “Boo’s Special Day” from Page Publishing author Joseph Jolly is a delightful children’s story that introduces Boo, a therapy dog who loves special days. On this special day, a very sick little girl needs Boo’s help and the kind of love and support that only a very special dog can bring.