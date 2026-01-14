Author Willie Climpson’s New Book, "5 Lbs. of Pressure," is a Breathtaking Novel That Takes Readers to Brick City, Where Laws Are Open to Interpretation
Recent release “5 Lbs. of Pressure” from Page Publishing author Willie Climpson follows a petty heroin-using thief who finds his calling through circumstances to become a powerful gun-dealing king.
Carteret, NJ, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Willie Climpson, born in Newark, New Jersey, has completed his new book, “5 Lbs. of Pressure”: a graphic and gritty novel that introduces Malik, a reformed drug addict who strives to maintain the power he’s attained as a successful dealer.
Author Willie Climpson joined the army at seventeen years old and had hard bouts with drug and alcohol addiction. After a hard road, he got clean and strove to be of service to others. Besides being an author, he holds a culinary degree and is a striving artist.
Climpson writes, “I dropped Has off at his crib, then beelined it as fast as I could to mine. I had to have some me time right now to think. Has was taking good care of me, and don’t get me wrong, I was grateful. The problem now was I wanted to feel I was taking care of myself. The only way that this could possibly happen was by becoming an entrepreneur and building my own clientele. When I made it to the house, the first thing I did was jump in the shower. I felt I had a week’s worth of dirt on me. When I finished, I grabbed a bottle of Heineken and sat down at the computer so I could devise a tight business plan. Since I was going to branch off, I had to make sure every move was executed flawlessly. Thinking of doing my own business was euphoric even though what I was doing could land me at least twenty years in the fed. All his clients knew and trusted me; when I think about it, some of his lower-end clients were beginning to feel neglected. Sometimes they were put on the back burner. That was an opportunity for me if I moved right. After all, me and Has were very tight; no way did I want him to feel chumped. He bought me into this operation, so I had to make sure I didn’t take food out of his mouth; that could make the best of friends sworn enemies! After a week went by, I called Has and let him know my plan, ‘Look, bro, you know I appreciate all that you’ve done for me. I mean you really put me on board. You need to know that I would never do anything to disrespect or cross you.’ Has sat there watching me attentively without saying a word until I finished. When he did, his words wore short and precise. I was thinking about it twice.”
Published by Page Publishing, Willie Climpson’s intoxicating tale takes readers into Malik’s world and invites them to discover whether he can keep his grip on his power and success.
Readers who wish to experience this action-packed work can purchase “5 Lbs. of Pressure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
