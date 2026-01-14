Author Sue Adams’s New Book, "Touch My Heart," is a Riveting Novel That Follows a Young Woman Who Attempts to Discover the Truth Behind Her Mysterious Abilities

Recent release “Touch My Heart” from Page Publishing author Sue Adams is a gripping tale that centers around Alyssa, a young woman who discovers she possesses the ability to disable others with a single touch. Terrified of her power, Alyssa seeks help to discover its source, despite her mother’s determination to use her own powers to protect her daughter’s secrets.