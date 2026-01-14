Author Sue Adams’s New Book, "Touch My Heart," is a Riveting Novel That Follows a Young Woman Who Attempts to Discover the Truth Behind Her Mysterious Abilities
Recent release “Touch My Heart” from Page Publishing author Sue Adams is a gripping tale that centers around Alyssa, a young woman who discovers she possesses the ability to disable others with a single touch. Terrified of her power, Alyssa seeks help to discover its source, despite her mother’s determination to use her own powers to protect her daughter’s secrets.
New York, NY, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sue Adams, who currently resides in Virginia, where she enjoys sewing, painting and working part-time, has completed her new book, “Touch My Heart”: a compelling story of a young woman who longs to understand the dangerous powers she possesses that could harm those around her.
“Eighteen-year-old Alyssa Seaforth has always felt she was different, but in the last few years, she has experienced a growing awareness of others’ thoughts, especially those of her mother, Serena,” writes Adams. “She has also had recurring dreams of an island that affects her emotionally. But the most frightening development is her ability to disable a person with her touch. When she finds herself in a romantic relationship with Danny Bancek, she fears she may someday hurt him and is forced to reveal her secret. Together they become determined to find a way to deal with her strange ability and decide to enlist the aid of science professor Peter Passaud. This does not sit well with Serena, who possesses even more unusual powers and will not hesitate to use them when anyone interferes in her daughter’s life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sue Adams’s enthralling tale will leave readers spellbound as they follow Alyssa’s quest to uncover the truth behind her abilities and how she can learn to truly control them. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Touch My Heart” is a stirring tale of growth and courage that will keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Touch My Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Eighteen-year-old Alyssa Seaforth has always felt she was different, but in the last few years, she has experienced a growing awareness of others’ thoughts, especially those of her mother, Serena,” writes Adams. “She has also had recurring dreams of an island that affects her emotionally. But the most frightening development is her ability to disable a person with her touch. When she finds herself in a romantic relationship with Danny Bancek, she fears she may someday hurt him and is forced to reveal her secret. Together they become determined to find a way to deal with her strange ability and decide to enlist the aid of science professor Peter Passaud. This does not sit well with Serena, who possesses even more unusual powers and will not hesitate to use them when anyone interferes in her daughter’s life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sue Adams’s enthralling tale will leave readers spellbound as they follow Alyssa’s quest to uncover the truth behind her abilities and how she can learn to truly control them. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Touch My Heart” is a stirring tale of growth and courage that will keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Touch My Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories