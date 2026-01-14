Author James Coppinger’s New Book, "Silly Daddy, Proud Daddy," is a Heartfelt Tale That Explores a Father’s Love and the Joy of Watching His Child Grow Up

Recent release “Silly Daddy, Proud Daddy” from Page Publishing author James Coppinger is a charming tale that follows a father bear who loves watching his cub grow up and learn about the world. Despite always playing around and being labeled a “silly daddy” by his son, the father always remains a proud dad with every milestone his son reaches.