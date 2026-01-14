Author James Coppinger’s New Book, "Silly Daddy, Proud Daddy," is a Heartfelt Tale That Explores a Father’s Love and the Joy of Watching His Child Grow Up
Recent release “Silly Daddy, Proud Daddy” from Page Publishing author James Coppinger is a charming tale that follows a father bear who loves watching his cub grow up and learn about the world. Despite always playing around and being labeled a “silly daddy” by his son, the father always remains a proud dad with every milestone his son reaches.
Farmingham, MA, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- James Coppinger, a loving father and realtor, as well as a United States Marine Corps veteran and a retired firefighter, has completed his new book, “Silly Daddy, Proud Daddy”: a captivating tale that explores the love and pride a father feels for his child.
“A story of growth and laughter, of watching a child being born to watching him graduate,” writes Coppinger. “The story is filled with laughter and love.”
Published by Page Publishing, James Coppinger’s engaging tale will resonate with readers from all walks of life, revealing the profound love a father feels for their child through all of their achievements. From playful moments to major milestones, Coppinger’s story reveals just how special the bond between a father and their child can be.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Silly Daddy, Proud Daddy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
