Author Earl Sanders’s New Book, “The CHEROKEE,” is a Gripping Historical Novel That Follows a Cherokee Warrior as He Leads His People Against Invading White Settlers

Recent release “The CHEROKEE” from Covenant Books author Earl Sanders is a compelling tale that centers around Hair Conrad, a Cherokee warrior who is chosen to lead his people against the threat of the white settlers encroaching on their territories. But as Hair takes up his position, he finds himself falling for a white girl he helped to save.