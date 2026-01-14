Author Earl Sanders’s New Book, “The CHEROKEE,” is a Gripping Historical Novel That Follows a Cherokee Warrior as He Leads His People Against Invading White Settlers
Recent release “The CHEROKEE” from Covenant Books author Earl Sanders is a compelling tale that centers around Hair Conrad, a Cherokee warrior who is chosen to lead his people against the threat of the white settlers encroaching on their territories. But as Hair takes up his position, he finds himself falling for a white girl he helped to save.
Greer, SC, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Earl Sanders has completed his new book, “The CHEROKEE”: a riveting story that follows a young Cherokee warrior named Hair Conrad, who must navigate his people's conflict with white settlers moving into their ancestral lands in what is now eastern Tennessee.
Author Earl Sanders is something of a citizen of the world, having lived in five foreign countries in South America, Asia, and Europe. He currently resides in Greenville, South Carolina, with his wife, Margaret, and most of his children close by. He has had a deep interest in his family history and has managed to trace both his European and Cherokee roots. He holds a PhD in history from the University of Southern California with emphasis on the US and on Colonial Latin America. He has served in the military, worked and taught at a university, and pioneered the Geographic Information Systems.
“The turn of the century from the late 1700s into the early 1800s was a period of great change along the Appalachian Mountain frontier of North America,” writes Sanders.
“Earlier, the American colonists prevailed over an English monarchy and created a new nation. Now pioneers pressed westward through the Appalachians into lands that were inhabited by Native American people—among them the Cherokee—for centuries.
“The Cherokee, who lived west of the mountains in what is now Eastern Tennessee, had warred off and on with other Indian tribes of the area since time immemorial. Now they confronted another potential adversary in the white settlers who poured into their ancestral lands.
“And this was a very different adversary…and the Cherokee had to confront the way in which they would react to the newcomers: fight or accept.
“Hair Conrad, although a young warrior, is entrusted with unusual leadership responsibilities as his people encounter the first whites to cross the mountains and settle in ancestral Cherokee lands.
“Hair soon becomes the point of contact between his people and the white settlers. He learns much from the whites that will in time be of help to his people.
“And a young white girl, whom Hair saves from a would-be rapist, becomes a major point of contact with the white settlers. In time, a romantic interest builds between them.
“But Hair has a young Cherokee girl who has commanded his heart since childhood and is presumed to become his marriage companion.
“It is a time of adjustment for the Cherokee people and a young warrior who is called to lead them.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Earl Sanders’s new book details a time in the early life of an early forebear in Earl’s Native American ancestry, seeking to capture the times as the native peoples of what is now Eastern Tennessee encountered the early influx of whites into their historic lands. Expertly paced and spellbinding, “The CHEROKEE” is sure to captivate readers, making it a must-read for those interested in the history of the Cherokee people at the start of America’s westward expansion.
Readers can purchase “The CHEROKEE” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
