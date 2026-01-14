Jesse Briviesca’s New Book, “The Misadventures of Paco The Flea,” is a Charming Story of a Curious Young Flea Who Forms an Unlikely Friendship with a Dog Named Chico
Port Hueneme, CA, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jesse Briviesca, who attended California State University, Northridge, where he majored in Radio, Television, and Film (RTVF), has completed his most recent book, “The Misadventures of Paco The Flea”: a captivating story that follows Paco, a flea who loves to explore the world and must rely on his new friend Chico to help stay out of trouble while doing so.
“Boys and girls everywhere, this story is about a young flea by the name of Paco, who belongs to a traveling flea circus currently touring the country,” writes Briviesca. “Paco accidentally meets Chico, a mixed-breed Chihuahua on the beach while sunbathing. Chico stumbles upon Paco as he walks along the beach. Tensions temporarily rise between the two, but when Chico apologizes, Paco realizes that Chico didn’t step on him on purpose. Both Paco and Chico shake hands, and they soon become best friends. Paco will need Chico’s friendship because Paco is an impulsive young flea who loves to explore his surroundings and tends to get into trouble if left unchecked. As the traveling circus tours the country, Chico’s relationship with Paco will be greatly tested to see whether he can keep Paco out of trouble. Things will be touch and go.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jesse Briviesca’s book originated during a brainstorming moment one summer afternoon when the author’s dog, Chico, had a difficult flea infestation in his living room. The idea of a flea and his dog companion immediately came to mind, which slowly developed into a tale of an unlikely friendship for young readers. With colorful artwork to help bring Briviesca’s story to life, “The Misadventures of Paco The Flea” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this riveting tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “The Misadventures of Paco The Flea” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
