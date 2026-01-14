Dr. Kerry Knight’s Newly Released “God Wants to Bless Your Life, So What Are You Waiting For?” is a Thoughtful Exploration of God’s Abundant Promises for His People
“God Wants to Bless Your Life, So What Are You Waiting For?: How You Can Tap into All the Promised Blessings of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Kerry Knight is an inspiring guide that draws from scripture to remind readers of God’s constant presence, care, and desire to bless their lives.
Panama City Beach, FL, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “God Wants to Bless Your Life, So What Are You Waiting For?: How You Can Tap into All the Promised Blessings of God”: an engaging and faith-strengthening work. “God Wants to Bless Your Life, So What Are You Waiting For?: How You Can Tap into All the Promised Blessings of God” is the creation of published author, Dr. Kerry Knight, who has devoted his life to studying and teaching the Bible. Beginning his preaching ministry in 1969, he earned degrees in psychology, biblical studies, and a PhD in Bible archaeology. He and his wife have traveled to twenty-seven countries, where he has spoken in historic biblical regions including Israel, Egypt, and Greece. Currently serving as pulpit minister at Emerald Beach Church of Christ in Panama City Beach, Florida, Dr. Knight continues to share his passion through preaching and writing, with a focus on the abundant blessings found in Christ.
Dr. Knight shares, “So many feel that God has let them down. God is viewed by some as a “celestial piggy bank,” right? And when things go wrong, they immediately blame God and dismiss Him in their lives. But maybe they are thinking from a purely worldly perspective.
The Bible teaches that God has a profound interest in our lives. Yes, things can go wrong. Sin brought a lot of misery into the world, and we face the consequences of that. But God has not forsaken us.
Humanists will say, “If I get anything out of this life, it will be due to my own doing.” They are wrong. What if I told you that God is standing by and waiting for you to turn your life over to Him so that He can offer you an abundance of blessings? Remember the tenth chapter of the Gospel of John? Jesus is portrayed as the Good Shepherd who cares for his sheep. We are the sheep, by the way. He says, “I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly” (John 10:10). The psalmist adds these comforting words: “We are His people and the sheep of his pasture” (Psalm 100:3). That’s us!
In this book that I have written, I want to share with you the divine formula for bringing “blessedness and happiness” into your life. We will examine scriptures throughout the Bible confirming that God is on your side. He is not out to hurt or harm you.
God wants to bless your life, so what are you waiting for.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Kerry Knight’s new book offers a powerful reminder of God’s love, His promises, and the abundant life that comes through faith in Him.
Consumers can purchase “God Wants to Bless Your Life, So What Are You Waiting For?: How You Can Tap into All the Promised Blessings of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Wants to Bless Your Life, So What Are You Waiting For?: How You Can Tap into All the Promised Blessings of God”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
