Dr. Kerry Knight’s Newly Released “God Wants to Bless Your Life, So What Are You Waiting For?” is a Thoughtful Exploration of God’s Abundant Promises for His People

“God Wants to Bless Your Life, So What Are You Waiting For?: How You Can Tap into All the Promised Blessings of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Kerry Knight is an inspiring guide that draws from scripture to remind readers of God’s constant presence, care, and desire to bless their lives.