Emily Speirs’s Newly Released “The Aralan Chronicles: The Obsidian Stone” is a Thrilling and Magical Conclusion to an Acclaimed Fantasy Series
“The Aralan Chronicles: The Obsidian Stone” from Christian Faith Publishing author Emily Speirs is an action-packed young adult fantasy that follows Everest and her friends on a perilous quest to save their world, blending magic, mystery, and suspense in a captivating finale.
Cass City, MI, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Aralan Chronicles: The Obsidian Stone”: an epic young adult fantasy that combines magic, adventure, and suspense in a richly imagined world. “The Aralan Chronicles: The Obsidian Stone” is the creation of published author, Emily Speirs, a 2025 high school graduate from Michigan, is an accomplished young author who wrote all three books of The Aralan Chronicles before finishing high school. She enjoys theater, has performed in multiple plays, and is active in her church, leading worship and serving her community. Emily loves creating new worlds through writing and hopes readers enjoy the journey of The Aralan Chronicles alongside her.
Emily Speirs shares, “They were here. After everything Everest, her friends, and her family had done to stop this, they were here.
Over the past year, Everest’s life has been turned upside down. From magical scepters, to political uprisings, to quests across the mountains, things in Aralan haven’t exactly been peaceful. With Griselda holding all three ancient stones of Itara, the fate of the world now lies in the grip of a single shard of crystal.
Which, unfortunately, has gone missing.
Now it’s up to Everest and her friends to find and protect it, far away from Griselda’s clutches. However, something sinister lurks beneath the surface, something that threatens everyone and everything in all of Amela.
In this third and final book of The Aralan Chronicles, old secrets come to light and new mysteries are uncovered with every twist and turn. Only one question remains: How do they stop Griselda?
If it’s even possible.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emily Speirs’s new book delivers a thrilling and heart-pounding finale to her beloved fantasy series, perfect for fans of magical adventures, epic quests, and richly imagined worlds.
Consumers can purchase “The Aralan Chronicles: The Obsidian Stone” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Aralan Chronicles: The Obsidian Stone”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
