Amy Lawrence’s Newly Released “Made in CHINA, Raised in HONG KONG, Matured in the UNITED STATES” is a Powerful Autobiographical Testimony
“Made in CHINA, Raised in HONG KONG, Matured in the UNITED STATES: A Journey of Faith” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amy Lawrence is a deeply personal memoir chronicling a life shaped by trauma, cultural displacement, and spiritual struggle, ultimately transformed by God’s grace and restoring love.
Lancaster, CA, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Made in CHINA, Raised in HONG KONG, Matured in the UNITED STATES: A Journey of Faith”: a raw, courageous, and faith-filled account that traces one woman’s journey from despair to hope. “Made in CHINA, Raised in HONG KONG, Matured in the UNITED STATES: A Journey of Faith” is the creation of published author, Amy Lawrence, an Asian American who has lived in the United States of America since 1985. Although she was born in China and spent her youth in Hong Kong, she made her home in Los Angeles, California, for most of her adult life. Amy Lawrence has two children. Amy obtained an accounting degree in Hong Kong and later a master’s degree as a nurse practitioner in the States. She has been working as a pediatric nurse practitioner since then.
Lawrence shares, “Amperes Lawrence was raised in a “Christian” family, yet she denounced God when she arrived in the United States. After years of tribulations and searching, God found her and led her back into His flock. With God’s love and mercy, Amperes is now living a content and joyous life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amy Lawrence’s new book is an inspiring testimony of God’s faithfulness, offering encouragement to readers who may feel lost, unseen, or overwhelmed by life’s hardships.
Consumers can purchase “Made in CHINA, Raised in HONG KONG, Matured in the UNITED STATES: A Journey of Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Made in CHINA, Raised in HONG KONG, Matured in the UNITED STATES: A Journey of Faith”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Lawrence shares, “Amperes Lawrence was raised in a “Christian” family, yet she denounced God when she arrived in the United States. After years of tribulations and searching, God found her and led her back into His flock. With God’s love and mercy, Amperes is now living a content and joyous life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amy Lawrence’s new book is an inspiring testimony of God’s faithfulness, offering encouragement to readers who may feel lost, unseen, or overwhelmed by life’s hardships.
Consumers can purchase “Made in CHINA, Raised in HONG KONG, Matured in the UNITED STATES: A Journey of Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Made in CHINA, Raised in HONG KONG, Matured in the UNITED STATES: A Journey of Faith”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories