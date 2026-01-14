Laurie Kotakis’s Newly Released "Out of the Miry Clay" is an Inspiring Memoir of Faith, Resilience, and Redemption
“Out of the Miry Clay” from Christian Faith Publishing author Laurie Kotakis shares her journey from childhood trauma to a life of purpose and joy, demonstrating God’s faithfulness and the transformative power of grace.
Williamsburg, VA, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Out of the Miry Clay”: a heartfelt memoir chronicling a journey of faith, healing, and personal growth. “Out of the Miry Clay” is the creation of published author, Laurie Kotakis, who lives on the East Coast of the United States and enjoys traveling, photography, reading, writing, gardening, and horseback riding. She is an active member of her local community church, volunteers with seniors, and cherishes time spent with friends.
Kotakis shares, “Reflecting on my life’s story, I am overwhelmed by gratitude and awe at the way God has woven together every chapter into a beautiful tapestry of grace and redemption. From the darkest moments of my childhood trauma to the joy and purpose I have found in my later years, every step has been a testament to His faithfulness and love.
There have been times when I felt like giving up, but I have clung to the promise of Joshua 1:9, which has become my life verse: “Have I, not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”
My story is for anyone who has ever felt broken, lost, or hopeless. If God saved me, He can save anyone. It is never too late.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laurie Kotakis’s new book offers encouragement and hope for readers facing their own struggles, showing that redemption and purpose are possible through God’s grace.
Consumers can purchase “Out of the Miry Clay” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Out of the Miry Clay”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
