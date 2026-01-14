Shari Brown’s Newly Released “ONE HURDLE AT A TIME” is a Deeply Moving and Faith-Filled True Account of Courage, Perseverance, and Unwavering Trust in God

“ONE HURDLE AT A TIME: Justin’s God versus Cancer Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shari Brown is a powerful and emotional testimony of a mother and son facing a life-threatening cancer diagnosis head-on, revealing how faith, resilience, and divine strength can sustain hope even in the darkest moments.