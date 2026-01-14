Shari Brown’s Newly Released “ONE HURDLE AT A TIME” is a Deeply Moving and Faith-Filled True Account of Courage, Perseverance, and Unwavering Trust in God
“ONE HURDLE AT A TIME: Justin’s God versus Cancer Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shari Brown is a powerful and emotional testimony of a mother and son facing a life-threatening cancer diagnosis head-on, revealing how faith, resilience, and divine strength can sustain hope even in the darkest moments.
Meridian, ID, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “ONE HURDLE AT A TIME: Justin’s God versus Cancer Story”: an inspiring and heartfelt true story that chronicles one family’s journey through unimaginable trials, profound fear, and extraordinary faith. “ONE HURDLE AT A TIME: Justin’s God versus Cancer Story” is the creation of published author, Shari Brown, a dedicated wife, mother, and caretaker who works in real estate investment.
Brown shares, “If your eyes are opened to the truth, the truth will set you free.
Free to see the way and the how of your very existence.
The freedom to understand exactly who you are is quite transformational!
Justin, a young athlete diagnosed with over two hundred cancerous tumors in his body, was breaking track and field records at the age of thirteen before he was diagnosed. Read about the fortitude of a child determined to live…forever. This true story is beautifully written through the eyes of his mother. She writes about the miraculous, the intimate moments that almost broke not just her, but her son and family. Hope was not lost in this remarkable story of redemption. The power of God is reflected clearly through these pages of pain, fear, death, and salvation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shari Brown’s new book offers encouragement to families facing illness, readers seeking hope in hardship, and anyone longing for reassurance that faith can prevail over fear. It serves as a reminder that while life may present insurmountable hurdles, no battle is faced alone when God is at the center.
Consumers can purchase “ONE HURDLE AT A TIME: Justin’s God versus Cancer Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “ONE HURDLE AT A TIME: Justin’s God versus Cancer Story”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
