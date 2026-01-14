William Stetson’s Newly Released "And Then the Angel Spoke!" is a Compelling Testament to One Man’s Profound Encounters with the Divine
“And Then the Angel Spoke!” from Christian Faith Publishing author William Stetson is an inspiring autobiographical account that chronicles a lifetime of miraculous experiences, spiritual battles, and deeply personal moments of divine intervention. Stetson’s narrative invites readers into a powerful journey of faith and resilience.
Beaumont, TX, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “And Then the Angel Spoke!”: a captivating and faith-affirming memoir that recounts the remarkable spiritual encounters and challenges faced by a man devoted to walking with God. “And Then the Angel Spoke!” is the creation of published author, William Stetson.
Stetson shares, “This is a true story of a man’s lifelong walk with God, as he walked many times through the valley and yet oft was on the mountaintop.
You will read many accounts of miracles and healings. You will be very surprised to learn that a demon actually hit him. Hear how Satan himself came and sat down with him and tried to seriously barter with him for his soul, and read a detailed account of an angel that appeared to him and spoke directly at him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William Stetson’s new book offers readers a vivid and heartfelt testimony filled with supernatural encounters, spiritual warfare, and uplifting demonstrations of God’s presence. Stetson delivers a deeply personal narrative that encourages believers and seekers alike to recognize the reality of the spiritual world and the steadfast faithfulness of God.
Consumers can purchase “And Then the Angel Spoke!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “And Then the Angel Spoke!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
