Arielle, the AI Producer Co-Pilot for Game Development
Gamers Home is a San Jose–based technology company building AI-powered production tools for game developers and studios. Its flagship product, Arielle, is an AI producer copilot that transforms game design documents into structured production plans, helping teams manage roadmaps, tasks, dependencies, and milestones at scale.
San Jose, CA, January 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gamers Home, a startup focused on game production tools, today announced the launch of Arielle, an AI-driven project manager designed to help game developers, especially indie studios, organize roadmaps, manage production plans and finish games more efficiently.
Arielle takes any game design document(GDD) into a structured production plan in minutes, assigning tasks, stories and epics that can sync directly with popular management tools like Jira and Trello. The system is already in use by over 200 indie developers and small studios worldwide, helping them get months of manual work done in minutes with AI-assisted scheduling.
“Most small studios and indie teams can't afford producers to keep track of everything needed to publish their IPs,” said Brian Dean-Madanamootoo, co-founder and CEO of Gamers Home. “Arielle is designed to be the AI co-pilot that handles the boring part of production.”
“Instead of weeks spent in spreadsheets and Kanban boards, teams get detailed tasks and continuous project assistance, so they can focus on creating rather than organizing.” Arielle learns from real project data and ensures that even newcomers can follow industry-standard practices.
For example, it will know art assets depend on design documents, or when coding tasks must finish before QA can begin. Once generated, the roadmap can be pushed into a studio’s workflow:
Arielle can create tickets or cards in tools like Jira, so the AI-generated plan lives alongside a team’s ongoing work.
Alongside Arielle, the company also supports the game development community through education and mentorship. As well as hosting an online community on platforms like Discord and Skool, where hundreds of aspiring producers and developers share tips, attend workshops, and learn from industry veterans.
Gamers Home runs regular events such as themed game jams and portfolio review sessions and offers training resources to teach best practices in game production. “Our members get mentorship, templates and peer feedback to ensure continuous support until their game ships.”
About Gamers Home: Gamers Home is a technology platform helping the upcoming generation of game developers and studios with a suite of AI-copilots for scalable production.
The company’s objective is to help the next generation of game producers with AI-driven tools, so great game ideas can be turned into successful titles.
For more information, visit www.gamershome.gg.
Contact
Brian Dean Madanamootoo
213-550-2035
https://gamershome.gg/
