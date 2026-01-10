Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Washington Self Storage Facility
Spokane, WA, January 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ryan Layton of American Real Estate Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful sale of Reata Self Storage in Richland, Washington. Ryan represented the buyer & seller in the transaction.
Clearview East MHP LLC purchased Reata Self Storage in Richland, WA from Richard and Shirley Nall for $5,100,000. This 53,632 SF Storage Facility with an additional 33,788 SF of outdoor parking had 173 storage units, 95 parking spaces with a full on-site RV dump and water station. A 6.0% acquisition cap rate with the seller providing financing.
Ryan Layton is the Washington Broker Affiliate for Argus Self Storage Advisors and specializes in self storage investment properties. He can be reached at 509-435-2424.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
