Donita Lea’s Newly Released "The Possibilitarian" is an Inspiring Memoir and Guide That Demonstrates Resilience, Faith, and the Power of Hope Through Life’s Challenges
“The Possibilitarian: Makings of Hope Through Trial” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donita Lea is a motivational and faith-driven narrative that shares her personal journey through chronic illness, trials, and setbacks, offering readers practical guidance and spiritual encouragement to embrace possibility and hope in their own lives.
Irving, TX, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Possibilitarian: Makings of Hope Through Trial”: a heartfelt and empowering memoir blending personal experience, faith, and practical wisdom. “The Possibilitarian: Makings of Hope Through Trial” is the creation of published author, Donita Lea, who earned her master’s degree at Texas Tech University and seminary work from Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, DC. Conflict resolution and peace negotiation training was completed at the Rothberg Institute at Hebrew University in Jerusalem, Israel. First as a chaplain in her ministry, she completed six units of clinical pastoral education at then Methodist, now Covenant Hospital in Lubbock, Texas, while acquiring a license of professional counselors. This education serves as background to a thirty-year journey of missions and passions. After serving as crisis counselor for mental health and mental retardation (MHMR) and then early childhood intervention, she served in a residential treatment facility for children. She has served as chaplain and clergy through the United Methodist Church until her medical retirement in 2023. She continues to call Texas her home.
Donita Lea shares, “Nightmares are lived and dreamt. Dreams are shattered and redefined. Shame broke fragile and resilient pieces of mind, body, and soul. Gifts are received and lost. All are parts and pieces of an unimaginable life of struggle and living the unknown of chronic, systemic immunological disease.
“She will face many challenges in the next two to three years. There are medications to try and exercises and possibly surgeries to endure. Though these may be difficult, the greatest challenge is her weak immune system and the medication side effects certain to happen. If she does not go into remission by seven, she will not survive.” There it was—my first deadline. What was to end by seven years of age has persevered for seven, then twelve, then sixteen, then twenty-one, then forty, over sixty years.
I have become—and so can you—a more balanced, healthy soul in a physical body. I have shared some of my most intimate, vulnerable, difficult life journey with you as a way to reveal development skills of hope and possibility. These came through trial and challenges—some great, some small. They came at a cost. The time, energy, and trial-and-error consequences required enormous sacrifices. However, today I can honestly say, “I am grateful for disease and suffering that taught me so much about hope, possibilities, and faith.” This is not just for me. It is for you too! Now let’s get started on how to become a possibilitarian yourself!
Rebellion against your handicaps gets you nowhere. Self-pity gets you nowhere. One must have the adventurous daring to accept oneself as a bundle of possibilities and undertake the most interesting game in the world—making the most of one’s best.
—Harry Emerson Fosdick”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donita Lea’s new book offers readers an inspiring blueprint to embrace hope, overcome adversity, and pursue a life full of possibility and faith.
Consumers can purchase “The Possibilitarian: Makings of Hope Through Trial” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Possibilitarian: Makings of Hope Through Trial”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Donita Lea shares, “Nightmares are lived and dreamt. Dreams are shattered and redefined. Shame broke fragile and resilient pieces of mind, body, and soul. Gifts are received and lost. All are parts and pieces of an unimaginable life of struggle and living the unknown of chronic, systemic immunological disease.
“She will face many challenges in the next two to three years. There are medications to try and exercises and possibly surgeries to endure. Though these may be difficult, the greatest challenge is her weak immune system and the medication side effects certain to happen. If she does not go into remission by seven, she will not survive.” There it was—my first deadline. What was to end by seven years of age has persevered for seven, then twelve, then sixteen, then twenty-one, then forty, over sixty years.
I have become—and so can you—a more balanced, healthy soul in a physical body. I have shared some of my most intimate, vulnerable, difficult life journey with you as a way to reveal development skills of hope and possibility. These came through trial and challenges—some great, some small. They came at a cost. The time, energy, and trial-and-error consequences required enormous sacrifices. However, today I can honestly say, “I am grateful for disease and suffering that taught me so much about hope, possibilities, and faith.” This is not just for me. It is for you too! Now let’s get started on how to become a possibilitarian yourself!
Rebellion against your handicaps gets you nowhere. Self-pity gets you nowhere. One must have the adventurous daring to accept oneself as a bundle of possibilities and undertake the most interesting game in the world—making the most of one’s best.
—Harry Emerson Fosdick”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donita Lea’s new book offers readers an inspiring blueprint to embrace hope, overcome adversity, and pursue a life full of possibility and faith.
Consumers can purchase “The Possibilitarian: Makings of Hope Through Trial” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Possibilitarian: Makings of Hope Through Trial”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories