Donita Lea’s Newly Released "The Possibilitarian" is an Inspiring Memoir and Guide That Demonstrates Resilience, Faith, and the Power of Hope Through Life’s Challenges

“The Possibilitarian: Makings of Hope Through Trial” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donita Lea is a motivational and faith-driven narrative that shares her personal journey through chronic illness, trials, and setbacks, offering readers practical guidance and spiritual encouragement to embrace possibility and hope in their own lives.