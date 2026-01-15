N. J. Peterson’s Newly Released "Milk River Curse" is a Gripping Thriller That Follows One Woman’s Descent Into Crime and Haunting Secrets That Refuse to Stay Buried
“Milk River Curse” from Christian Faith Publishing author N. J. Peterson is a tense and compelling story that blends psychological suspense, personal struggle, and spiritual tension as a desperate mother turns to crime—and finds herself stalked by someone who knows too much.
New York, NY, January 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Milk River Curse”: a fast-paced and deeply suspenseful novel that explores the unraveling of a mother pushed beyond her limits, the destructive weight of past trauma, and the chilling presence of a stranger who seems to know her every move. “Milk River Curse” is the creation of published author, N. J. Peterson.
Peterson shares, “Danielle Wilder heightens her inner conflict of being a good mom and teacher when she succumbs to breaking the law. Out of desperation, Danielle turns to the renegade life of bank robbery to make ends meet. Soon the adrenaline rush from being successful at this takes over, leading her down a path of taking wild chances by committing felonies that could land her in prison. What she fears most is what her children and God will think of her.
She realizes that it is a series of bad choices, combined with her difficult past, that has led her to this dangerous point in her life. Making matters worse, she is confronted by a mysterious stalker who seems to know all her secrets.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, N. J. Peterson’s new book delivers an intense blend of drama, danger, and heartfelt internal struggle, offering readers a riveting story of desperation, consequence, and the unsettling power of hidden truths.
Consumers can purchase “Milk River Curse” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Milk River Curse”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
