N. J. Peterson’s Newly Released "Milk River Curse" is a Gripping Thriller That Follows One Woman’s Descent Into Crime and Haunting Secrets That Refuse to Stay Buried

“Milk River Curse” from Christian Faith Publishing author N. J. Peterson is a tense and compelling story that blends psychological suspense, personal struggle, and spiritual tension as a desperate mother turns to crime—and finds herself stalked by someone who knows too much.